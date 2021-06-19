Car rental business set to bring jobs boost
A car and van rental business is hoping to open new premises on the edge of Ipswich - creating eight new jobs.
Enterprise Rent a Car UK Ltd is seeking permission for the venture at Shepherd and Dog Farm in Nacton, and says if it is successful, it will take up a 20-year lease on the land, securing long-term employment.
Plans have been submitted to East Suffolk Council for the site between Felixstowe Road and the railway line for an office cabin and remodelling of the site, currently used for car sales, while there is also a hot tub retail premises at the same site.
Inform Surveying Ltd, for Enterprise Rent a Car UK, said the project would act as a catalyst for further regeneration in the area, create new employment, allow the expansion and future success of a local business, and meet demand for rentals in the Ipswich area.
It said: "The proposed Enterprise branch is not considered to lead to an increase in vehicles accessing the site frequently, compared to the current use and the previous permissions granted for the site.
"Due to Enterprise's business, they will collaborate with local business to develop partnerships from vehicle repair, restoration, cleaning and maintenance, thereby contributing to the wider economy. The development will bring an active use whilst visually enhancing the area through the delivery of a high-quality development."
