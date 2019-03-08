New documentary will investigate Luke Durbin disappearance

A Suffolk teenager who vanished without a trace more than a decade ago will be the subject of a new documentary to be aired on national television, his mother has revealed.

Nicki Durbin's son Luke, from Hollesley near Woodbridge, was 19 when he disappeared after a night out in Ipswich on May 12, 2006.

Now almost 13 years since he was last seen, Luke's story is set to be broadcast on Channel 5 as part of a fresh search for answers.

Ms Durbin said making the documentary had been “hard going” and different to other media opportunities she has taken part in, as the producers were “tenacious”.

“They are tenacious and want to find a resolution for me and my family,” she said.

“So they have probed and poked to me, my family, our friends, the police and wider population. Hopefully, this will finally prick someone's conscience and they will come forward.”

Ms Durbin is now calling for fresh images of her son, which she hopes will help jog the memory of those watching the documentary.

“I'm appealing directly to Luke's friends and acquaintances,” she said.

“Luke as a little person was more than happy to have his photo taken and we have a stack until the age of about 13, sadly after that Luke became camera shy and we only have a few after that time.

“Therefore if you have any photos or videos of him please can you message me?

“Firstly, it will be like winning the lottery to see a new image of Luke – a lovely friend of Luke's sent me a photo I hadn't seen before, I cannot tell you how incredibly happy it made me feel.

“Secondly, the more images of Luke in his late teens, the more chance of it perhaps jogging someone's memory and just maybe we will be able to bring my beautiful boy home no matter what the situation.”

CCTV from 4am on the day of Luke's disappearance managed to capture his last known movements – but despite several appeals, police have found no trace of him.

CCTV still of Luke Durbin from Hawk Express taxi rank on May 12, 2006 Picture: CONTRIBUTED CCTV still of Luke Durbin from Hawk Express taxi rank on May 12, 2006 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

It is one of Suffolk's most enduring mysteries, with not a single sighting reported since.

Ms Durbin, who now works on the 24-hour Missing People helpline, said the documentary is due to air on Channel 5 in June or July this year.

Pictures of Luke can be sent to findluke@hotmail.co.uk.

Anyone with information about Luke's disappearance can call the major investigation team on 01473 782019.