Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in the east of England

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the east of England, as the number continues to rise nationwide.

As of 7am Friday, March 7, 16 people in the region have tested positive for the virus, which originally started life in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

It comes as the number of cases nationwide rose by 42 cases overnight to 206.

County-specific figures are yet to be updated by the Department of Health and Social Care, although as of Thursday Suffolk had zero cases. MORE: How prepared is Suffolk for an outbreak of coronavirus?

Neighbouring Essex is said to have between one and four cases.

Two people have died so far since the virus hit the UK, with a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions at Milton Keynes University Hospital confirmed to have died on Friday.