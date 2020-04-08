E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warning after Suffolk businesses targeted by coronavirus grant scam

PUBLISHED: 12:56 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 08 April 2020

Scammers are said to have been taking advantage of the disruption caused by the outbreak of coronavirus Photo: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Scammers are said to have been taking advantage of the disruption caused by the outbreak of coronavirus Photo: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Businesses in Suffolk have been warned to watch out for scammers offering assistance in obtaining a government grant to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on trade.

Suffolk Trading Standards said it had received reports from businesses which had been contacted by a company offering to “assist them in obtaining their government grant, for a small one-off fixed fee of £99”.

The Trading Standards department of Suffolk County Council said: “Government grants are being made available in Suffolk to help businesses get through the COVID-19 emergency.

“Teams in all district and borough councils are working hard to make contact with businesses that are eligible for the funding.

“It should be noted that no fee is payable to receive these grants.

“If you receive such a call, our advice is to hang up, and make contact with your local council to find out if you are eligible.

“Report all scams to us via 0808 223 1133.”

You may also want to watch:

The scam is among a number being spread in an effort to capitalise on disruption to the lives of many individuals and businesses following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, householders were urged to be wary of “fake” home testing kits being sold online.

Suffolk Trading Standards reported a spate of posts on social media selling “dangerous and illegal” coronavirus home testing kits.

If you spot posts claiming to sell the items, report them to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme via ➡yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk

Last month, police issued a warning as “heartless criminals” looked to exploit the vulnerable during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Suffolk Constabulary said a small minority of people saw the current pandemic as an opportunity to commit crimes across the county.

Both police and Trading Standards have received reports of fake emails and texts, as well as cold callers claiming to be working for the NHS and stating that they are able to provide a Covid-19 vaccine.

Suffolk Trading Standards warned of text messages purporting to be from the government and offering hundreds of pounds in financial support, with a bogus link to click on.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

Police called to Ipswich park after reports of man with gun

A picture taken near Bourne Park of the police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

It’s a pink moon next week - where are the best places to see it in Suffolk?

Where to see the Pink Moon in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Coronavirus deaths in UK go over 6,000, with 9 further deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Nine more people have died at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Most Read

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

Police called to Ipswich park after reports of man with gun

A picture taken near Bourne Park of the police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

It’s a pink moon next week - where are the best places to see it in Suffolk?

Where to see the Pink Moon in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Coronavirus deaths in UK go over 6,000, with 9 further deaths in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Nine more people have died at hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Too soon to lift lockdown, minister warns as coronavirus cases rise

Members of the public in Ipswich town centre wearing masks, shortly before a nationwide lockdown was introduced. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lane of A14 closed following collision between car and lorry

A car and a lorry are believed to have collided on Nacton Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crew called to rescue cat from roof

A fire crew have attended a cat stuck on a roof in Felixstowe this afternoon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning after Suffolk businesses targeted by coronavirus grant scam

Scammers are said to have been taking advantage of the disruption caused by the outbreak of coronavirus Photo: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Major boost for Lankester as Ipswich Town youngster is given all-clear after long-term back injury

Jack Lankester has been given the all-clear to return to first-team training. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24