Demolition of flats leads the way to more council homes in central Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:05 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 30 September 2020

The former shops and flats at Grimwade Street are being demolished. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

The former shops had become empty over recent years, and the buildings and land was owned by the borough council.

New flats are to be built in Grimwade Street. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCILNew flats are to be built in Grimwade Street. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

Rather than attempting to re-let them or convert them into housing, the borough decided to demolish the existing buildings that were put up between the wars and replace them with two new blocks which will have 16 council flats between them.

Council-owned Handford Homes will be building the new flats which will include some accessible homes for people with disabilities. Handford Homes chair Colin Kreidewolf said: “I’m pleased that demolition work has commenced on the row of buildings on Grimwade Street and that Handford Homes are moving ahead with providing more, good-quality social homes for Ipswich.

“I look forward to the completion of these 16 flats and the welcoming of residents into their new homes.”

