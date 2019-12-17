First tenants move into new Ipswich council homes for Christmas
PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 December 2019
Archant
The first tenants have started to move into Ipswich Council's new development of 17 homes in Cauldwell Hall Road - just in time to celebrate Christmas.
The Borough Council has built the homes with the construction work done by local builders Mixbrow Construction - it is one of a number of new developments currently under way around the borough.
Mayor Jan Parry and Borough Leader David Ellesmere went along to welcome one tenant, mother of two Letitia Woodward, into her brand new home.
Mr Ellesmere said: "I was really pleased to meet Letitia today, to find out how she and her family are settling in. This is a quality housing development that anyone would be proud to live in.
"We are determined to continue building new affordable homes such as these for Ipswich residents, either in small schemes like Cauldwell Hall Road or some much larger schemes we have in the pipeline."