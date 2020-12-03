Published: 1:10 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:06 AM December 9, 2020

A new Covid-19 testing centre is being set up in the Portman Road car park opposite the Ipswich Town stadium.

The centre will be the second site in Ipswich to offer tests for coronavirus.

The first, in Copdock, was set up at the start of the pandemic.

Contractors started taping off the site on Monday, November 30, and have begun work today.

Councillor David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council said: “I am pleased we have been able to reach agreement with the Department of Health and Social Care to allow a new testing centre in Portman Road car-park.

“It’s good news that we will be seeing another Coronavirus Testing Centre in Ipswich and one that will be more convenient for many people who don’t have a car to drive to Copdock.

“The Council is committed to working with the NHS to help increase testing capacity for all Ipswich residents who need it.”

Gainsborough Sports Centre has now been confirmed as the first site in Suffolk to be administering Covid vaccinations and is expected to be up and running within the next few days.