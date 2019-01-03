Partly Cloudy

Life-saving defibrillator in Ipswich is first of four to be installed thanks to former editor’s fundraising walk

03 January, 2019 - 11:50
From left, Terry Hunt, Liz Harsant, Michelle Claridge, and Michael Farthing, chairman of Heartbeat East Suffolk Picture: Aqua Pharmacy

From left, Terry Hunt, Liz Harsant, Michelle Claridge, and Michael Farthing, chairman of Heartbeat East Suffolk Picture: Aqua Pharmacy

Archant

A new life-saving defibrillator has been installed close to the Waterfront and university area of Ipswich.

A new life-saving defibrillator has been installed close to the Waterfront and university area of Ipswich.

The device is outside Aqua Pharmacy, in Duke Street. It is the first of four defibrillators to be provided after a coastal walk by former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt and his sister Karen Chamberlain.

Liz Harsant, Ipswich Borough councillor for Holywells Ward, has been campaigning for a defibrillator for the area. She said: “This has become a very busy part of town, with lots of people of all ages living here and visiting, so this is very important.”

Michelle Claridge, owner of Aqua Pharmacy, said: “This will save lives. I am very grateful to our landlords, Arlington Management Ltd., who were very amenable to the defibrillator being installed.”

Terry and Karen raised more than £6,000 walking from Lowestoft to Felixstowe, with more than 100 people and organisations giving money. As a result, three defibrillators will be installed in Ipswich and one in Framlingham, where Karen lives.

Last May, Terry had a cardiac arrest and his life was saved by a paramedic using a defibrillator and a member of the public carrying out CPR.

