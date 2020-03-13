McDonald's, 75 new homes and a business park could all be coming to Wherstead - what impact will they have?

The sites for the planned developments in Wherstead. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

Three big developments could create major change in Ipswich if approved, with plans in the works for a McDonalds, a petrol station, a development of 75 new homes and additional business units by the A14.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans for a housing estate and business units off Vicarage Lane, in Wherstead have already been approved and now the Eco Garage (EG) are seeking permission for a development of roadside services, including a petrol filling station, drive-thru restaurant, associated infrastructure and landscaping works by Bobbits Lane, north of the A14 junction 56.

EG have confirmed that the application is currently being assessed by the council and will be presented to the committee panel in the near future.

However, there have been concerns from the community about the collective impact this will have on traffic.

MORE: Could a McDonald's drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Outline plans have been submitted to build 75 homes on land in Wherstead. Picture: GREGG BROWN Outline plans have been submitted to build 75 homes on land in Wherstead. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Jonathan Martin, spokesman for the Stour & Orwell Society, is worried the rush hour chaos of the Copdock Interchange will be repeated in Wherstead if all three get the go ahead.

You may also want to watch:

'There simply is not the need for another service area given that Copdock has a McDonald's and filling station, with areas for HGVs,' he said.

'What we could see is our own 'Wherstead Interchange' where traffic locks up during busy times - already many people come through Wherstead to avoid the rush hour and these plans could massively increase that.'

Planning application has been granted for a business park opposite the Peninsular Business Centre on the other side of Vicarage Lane. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Planning application has been granted for a business park opposite the Peninsular Business Centre on the other side of Vicarage Lane. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pigeon Investments secured planning permission to build 75 new homes on Klondyke Field, a portion of land situated between Bourne Hill and the A137, in August 2019.

MORE: New 75 home estate step closer to construction after land sold

The land was more recently snapped up by Bellway Homes in January and they will be taking the application forward despite the 37 objections by residents regarding traffic, noise, pollution, wildlife protection, flooding, the dwarfing of the existing community and pressures on local amenities.

A business park of 24 units by Park Farm Barns on Vicarage Lane has also recently been approved - as well as an application by Burnt Wood Ltd for commercial buildings on a site to the west side of Vicarage Lane.

Chris Hudson, county councillor for Wherstead, discussed the developments and said: 'The traffic flow is already high in that area and I want assurances that control will be improved.

'We need to keep a careful eye on mitigating the traffic and ensure the spacial distribution is upheld for the benefit of the residents.'