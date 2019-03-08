New tunes from Ed Sheeran top UK charts

Ed Sheeran's new album and single have topped the UK charts Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Suffolk's own superstar has scored a UK chart double with his hit new album 'No.6 Collaborations Project' and single 'Beautiful People'.

The singer-songwriter's latest offering is the fastest-selling album of 2019 so far, according to the Official Charts Company.

The collection of collaborations - including tracks with Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Eminem and J Hus - has racked up 125,000 chart sales, with 57,000 physical sales, 18,000 downloads and 70.2 million track streams.

Meanwhile, the Suffolk singer has claimed his seventh number one on the singles chart, with 'Beautiful People' ft. Khalid.

The album's opening week figure had outperformed the rest of this week's top 30 combined, and his three previous studio albums have also re-entered the top 40, with Divide at 7, X up 23 spots to 18 and Plus up 47 places to 37.

Ed's triumph pushes Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - previously 2019's fastest-selling title - down to number two on the album charts.

Two more of the album's songs feature in this week's top five, including Take Me Back To London ft. Stormzy at three, and Cross Me ft. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock at four.