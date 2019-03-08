Ipswich Buttermarket Centre getting new entrance beside Superdry

The current entrance to the Buttermarket Centre. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

One of the entrances to Ipswich's Buttermarket Centre could get a major facelift to emphasise two of its most significant stores.

Artists' impression of the planned new entrance to the Buttermarket Centre. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL Artists' impression of the planned new entrance to the Buttermarket Centre. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

The centre's managers have applied to the borough to make major changes to the Butter Market street entrance, opposite Waterstone's bookshop.

The changes would see a new security shutter installed to seal off the entrance when the centre is closed - but also new paving which will dramatically change the look for people going into it by New Look and Superdry.

And the illustrations showing the new entrance has no place for the now tired-looking Buttermarket Centre sign opposite Waterstones.

Plans for a new entrance at this end of the centre have already been approved by borough planners - but the new paving and security shutters are different to those proposals so a second application has had to be made for the amended scheme.

The new entrance would balance out the dramatic changes made to the Arras Square entrance to the centre when it was changed radically three years ago.

The application for the changes has been lodged with Ipswich council's planning department and is expected to be discussed by the authority during the autumn.

The Buttermarket Centre was radically changed in 2016 when it was converted from being almost-wholly retail based into a leisure and retail centre with the new Empire Cinema and family restaurants at its heart.

The Butter Market street entrance to the centre is closed during the evenings - with diners or cinema visitors using the Arras Square or car park exits to get out of the centre after a night out.

That entrance has become busier with shoppers recently, however, with the opening of the new SuperDry store and the creation of the large New Look during the centre refurbishment.

And while this application focuses on the Butter Market street, the borough is still preparing a scheme to improve the other entrance to the centre in Arras Square.

That is expected to be the next part of the town to be improved as part of Ipswich Council's public realm strategy after it came top in a poll of residents.

Detailed plans for what will happen there are expected to be drawn up later this year and it is hoped that the work might get under way during 2020 on a scheme costing about £1m.