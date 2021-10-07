Brunswick Park play area reopens with new equipment

Published: 2:51 PM October 7, 2021

Families returned to the play park to enjoy the new facilities - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A children's play park in Ipswich has reopened after new safer surface and play equipment was installed.

Families have returned to Brunswick Park following the works which started last month.

Ipswich Borough Council installed a new impact absorbent surface to improve safety in the space for children aged two to seven years old. Several new pieces of equipment have also arrived, including swings, slides and springers.

A climber for children aged up to 12 years old has also been set up outside of the fenced play area.

Cllr Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council’s portfolio holder for parks, said: "We're pleased to be able to reopen Brunswick Park’s play area following its recent refresh – local residents and children were keen to see it improved and were consulted on plans before work started.

"The new equipment provides plenty of opportunities for children of all ages and abilities to play together and it was great to see them enjoying it."