Giant new Ferris wheel could be built on Felixstowe seafront

Published: 12:00 AM July 11, 2021 Updated: 9:32 AM July 11, 2021

The attraction will look similar to this Ferris wheel, which opened in Clacton earlier this year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A giant new observation wheel offering picturesque aerial views of the Suffolk coast could be built on Felixstowe seafront.

Plans have been submitted to build the new 34m-high wheel between the Promenade and Sea Road, similar to the one installed in Clacton earlier this year.

It would contain a total of 24 gondolas to carry people, with a food and drink stand at the bottom serving hot and cold food and drink to visitors.

The wheel would only be in place between February and October - it would be removed by a crane in winter, to allow for cleaning and refurbishment.

If approved by East Suffolk Council, it could be built by next summer.

A design and access statement by A & P Designs said it is hoped the wheel will make the most of "the increasing popularity in staycations within the UK".

You may also want to watch:

Discussions over the project to bring a wheel back to Felixstowe have been ongoing for some time.

The town had a Ferris wheel many years ago, but the attraction has been absent from the coast for many years.

One of those spearheading the project is Paul Hedges, director of Observation Attractions Company Ltd.

“It’s something we have wanted to do for a while,” said Mr Hedges.

“I am very fond of Felixstowe and I go to it quite a bit.

“It’s something that will be beneficial for the town we hope bringing more tourists."

Stanley Harris, from Oceans Amusements, is also involved in the project and would look after the coffee stand.

“We’ve been working on this for the last 12 months,” said Mr Harris.

“It seems positive from the people I have told so far.”

Mr Harris said that he believed the wheel could change perceptions of the town.

“We are a resort, not just a port,” said Mr Harris.