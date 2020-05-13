E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Homes and businesses in Ipswich to get new links to faster broadband

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 May 2020

CityFibre engineers have been working in north west Ipswich. Picture: CITYFIBRE

More homes and businesses in Ipswich have been brought into range of full-fibre communications, with work underway to bring fast broadband to more properties in the north-west of the town.

Infrastructure company CityFibre is also preparing to extend the project to the north-east of the town.

The roll-out of full fibre infrastructure to nearly every home and business in Ipswich is gaining momentum. Work is well underway in Castle Hill and the Dales Road area, as CityFibre’s presence continues to grow.

Ipswich is among the first towns in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s Gigabit City investment programme, which is set to invest up to £4bn nationally - £30m in Ipswich - to bring future proof, gigabit speed digital infrastructure to up to eight million homes across the UK.

The network is not yet live, but once activated services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers. Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner, Vodafone, to deliver next generation broadband services, with TalkTalk expected to join the network soon.  

VolkerSmart Technologies is delivering the construction programme on CityFibre’s behalf. As key workers, CityFibre has been asked by the UK government to continue to expand the nation’s digital capacity. All contractors are being urged to follow the social distancing protocols as outlined by Public Health England to ensure the build partners’ safety.

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s City Manager for Ipswich, said: “Since work began in February, we have seen great progress in our mission to bring reliable, high capacity, gigabit-capable broadband within reach of nearly every home and business in Ipswich.

“While the current situation is not without its challenges, we are highly motivated to maintain progress and serve our community with world-class digital infrastructure that will support home-workers in their day-to-day lives and provide fast, reliable broadband services for residents - enabling them to stay connected with loved ones and access online entertainment and services with ease.

“We are also working closely with our local authority partners as we move into new areas of the city and will do all that we possibly can to manage disruption and minimise the time we spend in each location.”

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

