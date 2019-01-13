Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Our plans for the biggest improvement to Ipswich Museum for decades

13 January, 2019 - 10:59
There will be a further bid for funding for Ipswich Museum Picture: Ipswich Borough Council

There will be a further bid for funding for Ipswich Museum Picture: Ipswich Borough Council

Archant

The Heritage Lottery Fund has given a grant to develop ambitious plans for the site.

Ipswich Museum is a much-loved institution. The current building in High Street opened in 1881 – having moved up the road from what is now Arlington’s restaurant in Museum Street – and was purpose-built for “the education of the working classes in natural history”.

Its founders were at the cutting edge of scientific debate, and numerous benefactors filled the Museum with outstanding collections of natural history, archaeology, geology and ethnography.

From its earliest days Ipswich Museum has been associated with notable experts and enthusiasts.

Charles Darwin’s tutor, the Reverend John Henslow, was one of its early Presidents and Prince Albert was an official Patron.

Nina Layard, the first woman President of the Prehistoric Society, developed its Archaeology collections.

Basil Brown, who discovered the Anglo-Saxon ship and its treasure at Sutton Hoo, was a long-standing Ipswich Museum archaeologist.

2019 begins with good news. We have been successful in gaining a first stage grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for an £8 million refurbishment of the museum.

Due to the large number of applications the HLF expected over 80% of Stage 1 bids to fail, so for Ipswich to be successful is a real tribute to the people who worked so hard to put our bid together.

“Stage 1” funding from the HLF is to work up in full detail the outline plans we submitted.

These are: to refurbish and repair the Grade II listed building itself; improve the existing galleries; add new galleries; a new education space; a café and more toilets.

We will also detail our plans to bring more visitors into the Museum, especially people who don’t normally visit museums but who we know would benefit in many ways if we can draw them through the doors.

The total sum for this stage is £807,000: £461,600 from the HLF, £300,000 from the Council and £10,000 from the Friends of Ipswich Museums.

There’s a huge amount of work still to do to ensure we win the rest of the funding from the HLF and success isn’t guaranteed.

But the Council, our museum staff and the Friends of Ipswich Museums are all committed to bringing about what will be the most significant improvements to our museum in decades.

• David Ellesmere is leader of Ipswich Borough Council

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich café owner wants people to take a ‘kinder approach to how we live’

Anna Matthews from La Tour Cycle Cafe and Lucie Clayton who was donating items to the Giving Hub Picture: SUZANNE DAY

North Stander: ‘We will still struggle. But we’re not dead and buried just yet’

James Collins was immense in Town's crucial 1-0 win over Rotherham. Picture: STEVE WALLER

UNISON claim 95% of members are against Suffolk County Council’s unpaid leave proposals

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Our plans for the biggest improvement to Ipswich Museum for decades

There will be a further bid for funding for Ipswich Museum Picture: Ipswich Borough Council

Lycra, leggings and leotards: morning TV just isn’t the same without the fitness experts coaching couch potatoes

Mr Motivator (C) GMTV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists