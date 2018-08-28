Rain

Video

Watch: First new Greater Anglia trains set to arrive in Suffolk and Essex on test

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 January 2019

Greater Anglia's new Stadler train at Diss station - next week it will be continuing down the line to Ipswich and Colchester. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia's new Stadler train at Diss station - next week it will be continuing down the line to Ipswich and Colchester. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Greater Anglia’s new trains should be venturing into Suffolk and Essex next week as their testing continues across the network.

So far the bi-mode electric/diesel units that will be used on rural and cross-country routes have been tested on short journeys from Norwich to stations in Norfolk – but from Monday they will also be running to Ipswich and Colchester.

Most of the journeys are at night, but there will be some during the day. Photographers are asked not to use flash photography when taking pictures of the new trains because that could distract drivers.

The new trains are being tested on all lines they will serve on the network over the next few months to check how they work ad different speeds on different routes.

They are expected to enter service on some routes from late spring – and should have taken over many of the rural and cross-country routes but the end of 2019.

