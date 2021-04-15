Gallery

Published: 1:11 PM April 15, 2021

Queues were forming before 8am at the new Aldi in Europa Way, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new Aldi supermarket opened in Ipswich this morning with a queue of eager customers keen to be first through the doors.

The discount store in Europa Way, which opened at 8am this morning, has brought 22 new jobs to the area and has a team of 41 colleagues from the local community.

This Aldi has a brand new new feature where the fridges have doors and is one of the only stores in the area to have introduced this - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Area manager Sharna Willcox and Store manager Simon Castle - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Store manager Simon Castle said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi in Europa Way.

"It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’d also like to thank our customers for following the social distancing guidelines we have in place to ensure the health and safety of both our customers and colleagues.”

Aldi has opened a brand new store in Europa Way, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Aldi store manager in Europa Way, Simon Castle - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The new store has a number of safety measures in place, including sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens at its tills and social distancing reminders in store, as well as a traffic light system to control the number of people going in and out of the store.

On offer are fresh British meat products, the award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range — which was recently voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping magazine — exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering extra value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

Additionally, the new store is calling on local charities and food banks in Ipswich to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Area manager for Aldi, Sharna Willcox - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday 8am to 10pm, then 10am to 4pm on Sundays.