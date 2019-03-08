New car park in Ipswich town centre should be open for Christmas

The new car park will be created on the site of the former garden centre behind the Co-op department store. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

An extra 59 car parking spaces are set to be created by Ipswich council in the town centre - and should be open in time for the Christmas shopping period.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new spaces will be on the site of the former Co-op garden centre behind what used to be the Carr Street department store.

You may also want to watch:

They will be reached from Upper Barclay Street, off Upper Orwell Street, and run as an extension to the council's existing car park there.

The borough's executive is expected to approve the appointment of contractors to do the work at its meeting next Wednesday.

If they are appointed then the work is expected to start in the middle of August and to be completed by the start of the Christmas season in the town.

The borough also owns the former department store, but that is due to be converted into a new primary school to serve the growing number of families living in the town centre.