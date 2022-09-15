How historic Ipswich shop found new community use

One of the most historic buildings in Ipswich has a new use as a community hub – giving a home to a number of groups and traders during the week.

Curson Lodge, on the junction of St Nicholas Street and Silent Street, has been known for generations as "Wolsey's Birthplace" despite the fact that Thomas Wolsey's father's home and business were on the other side of the road.

However, it is one of the few buildings in Ipswich that the Cardinal would recognise 550 years after he was born.

The Lodge was restored several years ago and, for a time in the pre-Covid era, it was used as a vaccination centre. Following this, it had been shut up for some time until the CHIp (Community Hub Ipswich) came along and took it on as its temporary home.

CHIp allows the space to be occupied by a number of different users during the week.

Lisa McNulty in the CHIp centre with visitors using it to meet together. - Credit: Paul Geater

There are small businesses using it as a sales space – including a start-up business selling retro clothing –as well as craftspeople making everything from jewellery to knitting and people offering lessons in everything from crafts to yoga.

It is run by a small group who are supported by a number of volunteers.

Lisa McNulty was one of the volunteers helping out at the centre on the day we called – it is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and anyone can drop in during these times.

Lish Durbin is one of the coordinators of the project and said the dream was to have several centres like this around the town to help build up the spirit of community in Ipswich.

But they might not stay in the same place permanently – St Nicholas Street is on a temporary lease but the agents and building owners have been supportive in a bid to ensure such an important building is used.

Lish said: "It has been wonderful to see how it is being used, and the project is constantly evolving. What is absolutely clear is that the community is very important to Ipswich.

"We started this project as a way of bringing people together online and it is great that we now have space for them to meet in person."

She added: "We've been here since the spring and there are a variety of things going on here. People can find out about us on Facebook or just drop in."