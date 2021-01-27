New bid for supermarket on Anglia Retail Park could be submitted
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
An application to build a new food store on Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park could be submitted within a few weeks - after it emerged that Aldi is not currently trying to sell its Meredith Road store.
The company has confirmed that the future of the store is "under review" and its future will be decided after senior bosses see how successfully it is trading following the opening of the company's new store in Europa Way, off Sproughton Road.
But, at present, the Meredith Road store is not on the market - even though it was being offered for sale by a Cambridge-based commercial estate agent last year.
Over the last few months, there have been two offers to buy the store - but both have been rejected because Aldi was waiting to see what trading is like once it has two stores within a couple of miles of each other.
Those rejections have opened the way for council-owned Ipswich Borough Assets and an unnamed discount supermarket to reconsider plans for a new store on ARP, which is very near the A14 and opposite the town's largest Asda superstore.
If the Meredith Road site had been empty, it would have been almost impossible to get planning permission for it - but complex planning rules mean that, if there are other stores nearby, it is easier to make a case for the new store.
The supermarket is now reconsidering its options and it is possible an application could be made in the spring.
A spokeswoman for Aldi said: “Construction for our new store in Ipswich on Europa Way is progressing well as we move towards opening in April this year. This will create up to 40 jobs for the community.”
Most Read
- 1 First phase of new 2,000 home site approved
- 2 Danger warning after seal pup rescued from fishing net by member of public
- 3 £40,000 of cash and large amount of cocaine seized in Ipswich
- 4 Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown
- 5 Pensioner 'could not help himself' viewing indecent images of children
- 6 Former Ipswich nightclub to become Network Rail base
- 7 New bid for supermarket on Anglia Retail Park could be submitted
- 8 Large drop in coronavirus cases in Ipswich as county cases continue to fall
- 9 First doses administered at Ipswich's mass vaccination centre
- 10 Covid rips through Suffolk care homes again with deaths up 50% in a week
The company is reviewing its options for Meredith Road and will see how the two stores operate alongside each other.
Parking at Meredith Road is tight and it is smaller than the store being built on Europa Way - but it is close to many homes on the Whitton estate and attracts many customers who do not drive. Europa Way is nearly two miles away from that site and there are no direct bus links between the areas.