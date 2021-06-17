Meet the Wombles helping to keep Ipswich Waterfront clean

Published: 6:07 PM June 17, 2021

The Waterfront Wombles has been formed by Jason Alexander and University of Suffolk students - Credit: Jason Alexander

A new Ipswich Waterfront Wombles group has been launched to help tackle litter on the marina.

The litter-picking group is the eighth Wombles group to be formed in the town by local environmentalist Jason Alexander, the founder of Rubbish Walks CIC.

Mr Alexander teamed up with members of the University of Suffolk Students' Union to help create the group ahead of its first pick earlier this week, collecting several bags of litter.

The group carried out its first litter pick on the Ipswich Waterfront on Wednesday - Credit: Jason Alexander

Mr Alexander said: "Tackling the issue of litter can seem like an uphill battle at the best of times, so knowing we have a growing group of residents and students across town doing their bit to not only clean up litter, but to persuade others not to drop their rubbish in the first place is a good feeling.

"The only way we are truly going to tackle the issue of littering is by all working together – and when I say all I mean the public, schools, local businesses and councils. No pointing fingers, no blaming someone else.

"Ipswich is home to all of us and we all have a responsibility to look after it."

The group comes as residents have complained about piles of rubbish being left beside bins on the docks.