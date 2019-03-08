E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'Watch this space' could a KFC be opening near you?

PUBLISHED: 12:21 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 16 September 2019

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

KFC are looking to bring their finger lickin' chicken to more towns across Suffolk and Essex including Felistowe, Stowmarket and Newmarket.

The fast food giants, who are famous for their signature seasoning, also hope to develop their Felixstowe Road outlet in Ipswich into a Drive Thru.

A list on their website suggests KFC may be looking to open further outlets in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Mildenhall.

Though they have released a list of areas they are interested in developing by 2020, KFC have made it clear that at this stage these areas are just targets and they cannot confirm stores will be opening in the locations mentioned on their website.

A spokeswoman for KFC said: " "We always have a list of areas where we're on the lookout for new restaurants.

"We know there's loads of chicken lovers out there waiting patiently for the Colonel to arrive in their town so watch this space!"

