Cruise liner funds fifth RNLI lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 09:21 25 January 2019

Pride of Fred Olsen is revealed at a special naming ceremony by competition winners Margaret Whittington, Joan Hutchings and Peter Ruck Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Archant

Olsen Cruise Lines, in Ipswich, has a named and agreed to fund a fifth lifeboat for RNLI as the two celebrate 50 years working together.

The new RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat Pride of Fred. Olsen, at its naming and dedication in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe new RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat Pride of Fred. Olsen, at its naming and dedication in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The Pride of Fred. Olsen was named by competition winners Margaret Whittington, Joan Hutchings and Peter Ruck in a special ceremony attended by several VIP guests including mayor Jane Riley at the cruise liners Ipswich office, Fred Olsen House.

Fred Olsen and the RNLI have worked together for more than 50 years with the company raising £170,000 for the RNLI in 2018.

Pride of Fred. Olsen, will be based in Poole, Dorset, as part of the RNLI’s Uk and Ireland relief fleet.

Mike Rodwell, managing director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “At Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, we are all extremely proud of our long and successful relationship with the RNLI.

“As we gift Pride of Fred. Olsen to the RNLI, we pay tribute to their tremendous generosity and enthusiasm.”

