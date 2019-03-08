'To me it would be like no one forgot him' - sister's wish for new bench for Lee

Lee Page died when he was 18, his family are looking to replace the original bench for him and his friend Nick Lloyd Picture: STACEY TURNER Archant

The sister of an Ipswich man who died in a tragic dinghy accident at Alton Water is fundraising to buy him a new memorial bench in time for Christmas.

The original bench for Lee Page and Nick Lloyd which was vandalised and eventually destroyed Picture: STACEY TURNER The original bench for Lee Page and Nick Lloyd which was vandalised and eventually destroyed Picture: STACEY TURNER

Lee Page was just 18 when he died alongside his friend Nick Lloyd, 22, at the Suffolk beauty spot in September 2005.

After their death friends, including those that worked with them at the Red Lion in Martlesham, raised money for the bench at Alton Water - but in the years that passed it was often vandalised and eventually destroyed.

Mr Page's sister Stacey Turner, 30, said: " I was 16 when Lee died, it was just me and him and it has been hard.

"He was an amazing brother, we were really close and he would always look after me.

"People used to describe him as a legend."

Having just marked the fourteenth anniversary of his death, Mrs Turner and her parents have decided now is the time to replace the original bench with one that is sturdier and will last the length of time.

They will be using the original plaque from the bench for Lee and Nick, that was bought by their friends.

Mrs Turner said: "My family used to visit the bench all the time and it will be a nice place to take my three boys.

From left: Lee Page with his best friend James Burrows Picture: STACEY TURNER From left: Lee Page with his best friend James Burrows Picture: STACEY TURNER

"To get a new bench for Lee would be amazing, to me it would be like no one forget him, and it will be lovely that it can be something that everyone can use."

Alton Water are supporting the Mrs Turner get the new bench back at its original location and Mrs Turner hopes to have then bench in place for Christmas as a special memorial gift to her brother.

The total needed for the bench is £500 and people are able to donate via the Just Giving page that Mrs Turner has set up here.

