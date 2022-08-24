New Men's Shed Club in Ipswich for cancer survivors

Dr Rob Brooks has set up the new Men's Shed Club at Brickmakers's Wood in Ipswich. - Credit: David Vincent

A new Ipswich Men’s Shed club is being launched next month.

The Ipswich Community Shed will be at the Brickmakers Wood, close to the University of Suffolk. The nature reserve is part of the Eden-Rose group of woodland sites that supports the cancer network along with providing other community support.

The Eden-Rose Coppice Trust is run by Dr Rob Brooks and manages three woodland sites and a vineyard across Suffolk, which are used by the wider community, including the 3.5 acre Brickmakers Wood in the heart of Ipswich.

Since 2007 Eden-Rose has been managing these sites and providing safe and easy access to urban woodland environments for people living with cancer as well as offering community support for people suffering from stress, loneliness and coping with life-limiting illness.

Dr Brooks is a bowel cancer patient and many cancer patients have benefitted from their time working on these Suffolk sites, he said.

Men’s and women’s groups, students and dementia groups have enjoyed the experience of getting involved in useful work in natural settings over recent years.

Dr Brooks said it was the right time to launch an Ipswich Community Shed group and it would meet on Wednesdays from September: “I have already spoken to a few people and I am sure there is a need for it.

“Following a successful trial project in Sudbury where volunteers helped restore town centre nature, including planting wildflowers, restoring broken benches and making bird and bat boxes, along with social activities, it became evident that a lot of fun could be had while doing something useful.

“Eden-Rose Coppice Trust would like to further develop this idea in Ipswich where we have large purpose-built fully fitted workshops including kitchen facilities and toilets. It is an ideal base.

“There are always jobs that need doing on a nature reserve.

“We already have groups of volunteers who just like to meet and do something positive for the environment and there is already a well-established women’s group.

“Their work is based on the belief that more than medication is needed to effect positive and constructive support for people in society.

“So Brickmakers Wood is building a community hub for men, inspiring positive action for a greener and healthier future by championing environmental action in Ipswich.

“With woodworking and metal crafting areas completed all we need now is a group of men who want to start actively using their skills be it using a saw, coming up with ideas or knocking a nail in.”