Growing Ipswich firm shows off its new HQ to borough landlords

MonuMart director Colin Louch, centre, with David Ellesmere, IBA chair Colin Kreidewolf (centre left) and other council and company staff during the visit, Picture: NICOLE DRURY/ IBC Archant

The latest tenant of Ipswich council’s property arm has been showing off its new premises a few weeks after moving into the new warehouse.

Logistics company and internet retailer MonuMart has taken over the former Billington’s sugar warehouse at Europa House off Sproughton Road which has become the centre of its UK distribution network.

The new warehouse, which currently employs 30 members of staff, is allowing the company to move out of seven smaller premises and create a national centre.

It hopes to create a second shift at the warehouse in the New Year – which will mean that it is able to create another 30 jobs at the warehouse.

Ipswich Borough Assets (IBA) bought the large building when it became clear that Billingtons was moving out – and MonuMart’s arrival ensures the growing company will remain based in the town.

MonuMart director Colin Louch said the company had been keen to stay in the town and the new headquarters should allow it to expand further.

It was formed in 2010 to act as UK distributor for products from the Chinese YaheeTech company ranging from swing chairs to coathangers. They are sold through online sites including Amazon and Ebay.

Mr Louch said: “We have expanded every year since 2010 and some of our leases were coming up. It makes it much easier for us to be on one site. This building means we have more space than we did when we had seven warehouses.”

IBA was set up by the borough to buy commercial property to provide the council with a regular income from rents.

Borough leader David Ellesmere said he was delighted that the it had been able to allow a successful local company with a growing workforce to find new premises within the borough.

But there had been problems preparing the building – when IBA took it over it had to clear off sugar deposits from the floor, walls and ceilings before the new tenants could take possession.

Mr Ellesmere said: “There are good jobs here, and all the employees earn more than the minimum wage. It is very satisfying that we have been able to help them stay in the town.”