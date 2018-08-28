Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Growing Ipswich firm shows off its new HQ to borough landlords

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 December 2018

MonuMart director Colin Louch, centre, with David Ellesmere, IBA chair Colin Kreidewolf (centre left) and other council and company staff during the visit, Picture: NICOLE DRURY/ IBC

MonuMart director Colin Louch, centre, with David Ellesmere, IBA chair Colin Kreidewolf (centre left) and other council and company staff during the visit, Picture: NICOLE DRURY/ IBC

Archant

The latest tenant of Ipswich council’s property arm has been showing off its new premises a few weeks after moving into the new warehouse.

Logistics company and internet retailer MonuMart has taken over the former Billington’s sugar warehouse at Europa House off Sproughton Road which has become the centre of its UK distribution network.

The new warehouse, which currently employs 30 members of staff, is allowing the company to move out of seven smaller premises and create a national centre.

It hopes to create a second shift at the warehouse in the New Year – which will mean that it is able to create another 30 jobs at the warehouse.

Ipswich Borough Assets (IBA) bought the large building when it became clear that Billingtons was moving out – and MonuMart’s arrival ensures the growing company will remain based in the town.

MonuMart director Colin Louch said the company had been keen to stay in the town and the new headquarters should allow it to expand further.

It was formed in 2010 to act as UK distributor for products from the Chinese YaheeTech company ranging from swing chairs to coathangers. They are sold through online sites including Amazon and Ebay.

Mr Louch said: “We have expanded every year since 2010 and some of our leases were coming up. It makes it much easier for us to be on one site. This building means we have more space than we did when we had seven warehouses.”

IBA was set up by the borough to buy commercial property to provide the council with a regular income from rents.

Borough leader David Ellesmere said he was delighted that the it had been able to allow a successful local company with a growing workforce to find new premises within the borough.

But there had been problems preparing the building – when IBA took it over it had to clear off sugar deposits from the floor, walls and ceilings before the new tenants could take possession.

Mr Ellesmere said: “There are good jobs here, and all the employees earn more than the minimum wage. It is very satisfying that we have been able to help them stay in the town.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

#includeImage($article, 225)

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

#includeImage($article, 225)

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man ‘smashed glass over victim’s head’ outside Ipswich pub

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ward joins Huws, Skuse and Adeyemi in the Ipswich Town treatment room... so when might they return?

Emyr Huws, Grant Ward and Tom Adeyemi are all in the treatment room. Picture: ARCHANT

On this day in Town history: Terry Butcher turns 60 and Town on top of the Championship

Town extended their lead at the top of the Championship by five points on this day in 2004

It takes a virtual village to raise a child

Our poll in conjunction with Suffolk Babies showed that more mums are using social media to arrange playdates Picture: RUTH LEACH

Bicycles being stolen every other day in town centre, police warn

Warnings have been made aboutb cycle thefts in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists