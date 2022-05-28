New murals unveiled on Ipswich Waterfront

Gallery

Three new murals have been completed on the waterfront. L-R Mayor John Cook, Frederico Ramos, Matilda Harvey, Daisy Lees and her daughter Aicha, Lily Hammond - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three new murals have been unveiled at St Peter's Dock on Ipswich Waterfront, with the aim of inspiring the community through art.

More than 100 children joined five artists in designing and painting the artwork.

The project was organised by Art Eat Events, a community art organisation from Ipswich, and was a part of the Hullabaloo 22 programme, a series of activities funded by Suffolk County Council's Covid Continuity Fund for Culture.

The theme of the murals was inspirational people.

Mural by Nikki Goldup and Keith Hopewell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Daisy Lees, a member of Art Eat and organiser of the event, said: "I'm really proud to present these three new murals by the fantastic artists Lily Hammond, Frederico Ramos, Verity Slade, Keith Hopewell and Nikki Goldup.

"I'd like to thank them and the over 100 children who were involved.

Matilda Harvey, 9, in front of the mural she helped to paint. - Credit: Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

"They have been so great to work with and we're really lucky to brighten up the place here."

The artists worked with children from local organisations such as the African and Caribbean Youth Creative Learning Experience (ACYCLE), Karibu Supplementary School, The Kurdish Mosque Youth Group and The Hive and Eastern Angles Centre.

Lily Hammond in front of her mural on the Ipswich waterfront - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lily Hammond, an artist from Debenham, worked with ACYCLE in order to create a mural which depicts American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

She said: "A lot of my work is about inspirations people of colour, especially inspirational women.

"Black female artists are few and far between, so being able to educate young people around me about big award-winning artists allows them to know, even if they haven't felt represented, it's possible to achieve anything they want in life."

She added: "I found it so enriching. Community is so important for wellbeing."

Nylah Dankwah , Matilda Harvey and artist Verity Slade in front of their new mural on the Ipswich waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Artists Nikki Goldup , Keith Hopewell and their dogs Ernest and Toby in front of their mural. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



