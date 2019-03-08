Partly Cloudy

New blood test centre opens in Ipswich - and you can now book a time slot

PUBLISHED: 10:21 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 02 July 2019

Mark Murphy cutting a needle-shaped celebration cake watched by phlebotomy team leaders Sheila Cook (left), Sandra Harvey-Crossland (centre) and phlebotomist Stephanie Leonard (right). Picture: ESNEFT

A new phlebotomy clinic has opened in Landseer Road, Ipswich, which will make it quicker and more convenient for patients to have blood tests.

The Landseer Road Phlebotomy Clinic launched yesterday (July 1).

The centre is run by the North East Essex and Suffolk Pathology Service (NEESPS), which is a partnership of Colchester, Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals.

The new clinic has opened in a former GP surgery and replaces the walk-in service previously offered at the Riverside Clinic, also in Ipswich.

Patients can book their appointment by phone or online rather than dropping in, which will help staff to manage demand and prevent people from having to wait for their blood test during busy times.

Jackie Powell, service lead for haematology and phlebotomy with NEESPS, said: "We are delighted that our new clinic has now opened.

"Around 150 bookable appointments will be available every day, which will make a real difference to the experience which patients have when coming for a test as it means they will no longer need to wait during periods of high demand.

"The clinic is also more spacious than our previous base at Riverside, and is well served by bus routes which will make it easy for people to access."

The new centre was opened by BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy, who was invited to perform the opening after praising NEESPS staff on his breakfast show for caring for him following a blood test in the spring.

He said: "Having recently had a blood test myself, I know how it important it is to make the service as easy and convenient for people to access as possible. The Landseer Road clinic will help the hard-working staff who provide this vital service to do just that."

NEESPS was set up in May 2017 and is responsible for processing pathology samples from hospitals, GP surgeries and community providers across Suffolk and north east Essex.

