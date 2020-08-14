New Christchurch Park play area with fantasy castle to be opened
PUBLISHED: 17:03 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 14 August 2020
Archant
The new play area at Christchurch Park in Ipswich is to reopen on Monday morning after a three-month rebuild to mark the 125th anniversary of the town’s best-know open space.
Work to replace the play area – which was last rebuilt in the 1990s – got underway in early May at the height of the lockdown.
The pirate ship has been replaced by a castle and the woodchip safety surface – which was notorious for parents for hiding lost toys – has been replaced by a springy safety surface.
You may also want to watch:
The colourful play area will be officially opened at 10.30am on Monday with youngsters able to try out all the new play equipment from 11am.
MORE: Dumbarton Road play area unveiled
Christchurch Park is the second new play area to be unveiled by the borough at the end of the lockdown – last month it unveiled a new “Search and Rescue” themed play area at Dumbarton Road which has proved very popular with youngsters in the area.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.