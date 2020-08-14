New Christchurch Park play area with fantasy castle to be opened

The new play area at Christchurch Park in Ipswich is to reopen on Monday morning after a three-month rebuild to mark the 125th anniversary of the town’s best-know open space.

Work to replace the play area – which was last rebuilt in the 1990s – got underway in early May at the height of the lockdown.

The pirate ship has been replaced by a castle and the woodchip safety surface – which was notorious for parents for hiding lost toys – has been replaced by a springy safety surface.

The colourful play area will be officially opened at 10.30am on Monday with youngsters able to try out all the new play equipment from 11am.

Christchurch Park is the second new play area to be unveiled by the borough at the end of the lockdown – last month it unveiled a new “Search and Rescue” themed play area at Dumbarton Road which has proved very popular with youngsters in the area.