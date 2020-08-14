E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New Christchurch Park play area with fantasy castle to be opened

PUBLISHED: 17:03 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 14 August 2020

Christchurch Park's new play area will open on Monday morning. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Christchurch Park's new play area will open on Monday morning. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Archant

The new play area at Christchurch Park in Ipswich is to reopen on Monday morning after a three-month rebuild to mark the 125th anniversary of the town’s best-know open space.

Work to replace the play area – which was last rebuilt in the 1990s – got underway in early May at the height of the lockdown.

The pirate ship has been replaced by a castle and the woodchip safety surface – which was notorious for parents for hiding lost toys – has been replaced by a springy safety surface.

The colourful play area will be officially opened at 10.30am on Monday with youngsters able to try out all the new play equipment from 11am.

MORE: Dumbarton Road play area unveiled

Christchurch Park is the second new play area to be unveiled by the borough at the end of the lockdown – last month it unveiled a new “Search and Rescue” themed play area at Dumbarton Road which has proved very popular with youngsters in the area.

Most Read

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

Angry residents ‘kept up all night’ as nightmare A14 roadworks start

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures. Stock photo. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
