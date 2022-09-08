Ed Sheeran auction helps fund new school playground

A new playground was unveiled on September 8, at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy - Credit: Tom Cann

A new playground for children and young people with disabilities and needs has been unveiled at an Ipswich school.

Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy's new term started in celebratory fashion as they officially opened the redeveloped school playground.

The redeveloped area, has been specially designed for children and young people across Suffolk with special educational needs and high dependency disabilities.

One of the added play areas, featuring a ramp for children to go up - Credit: Tom Cann

The redevelopment was made possible, through the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy auction, that took place in 2020, set up by the GeeWizz Charitable Foundation and Ed's parents, John and Imogen Sheeran.

The auction fetched in over £506,000, which includes £100,000 sponsorship and show of support from Guy Nicholls and Tru7 Group.

Helen MacDougall, the outgoing Principal at Thomas Wolsey said: "The children can be outside, learning and playing all the time, it was so lovely when I arrived this morning, seeing all the pupils learning and taking part outside.

Plaques on the wall, showing everyone who contributed to the playground - Credit: Tom Cann

"For us at Thomas Wolsey, every second counts with learning, it is not just in the classroom, it is everything and, the playground now, the opportunities that we have got everywhere now.

"We are so incredibly grateful and thankful, it is not possible to really express how we feel, but hopefully you have all had a taste of how good this playground is."

The playground is now equipped with sensory play areas, beach huts, wildflower gardens and covered outdoor learning areas.

The new playground - Credit: Tom Cann

There were over 200 lots auctioned off to make this playground possible, including Ed Sheeran's handwritten lyrics to hit song 'Perfect'.

Gina Long MBE, founder of GeeWizz, said: "This is the largest project we have ever supported as a charity, and we are therefore so delighted to see it open to the children and the wider community.

"There are so many people to thank for this project.

GeeWizz founder, Gina Long MBE (left) with Guy Nicholls from Tru7 Group (right) - Credit: Tom Cann

"The circle of giving is complete today, every penny we raise ends up being tangibly seen, and this is proof of what we do.

"It is well and truly going to be here for hundreds of students to enjoy, to be inspired, benefitting them for years to come."

The playground will also be available for children of the school and their families to use, outside of school time.

A new playground has been opened at Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy in Ipswich - Credit: Tom Cann



