Full time PCSO to partner up with six schools across Suffolk

From Left to right, Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, with CEO of the Raedwald Trust, Angela Ransby, PCSO Stacey Harvey and Superintendent Kerry Cutler at Suffolk Police Headquarters.

A multi-academy trust which runs schools across Suffolk for pupils who need extra support has appointed a fully funded Police Community Support Officer to help pupils and staff.

The new PCSO, Stacey Harvey, will work across six academies to closely assist pupils with a wide range of complex needs including exclusion from mainstream school, behavioural issues, short and long-term illness, and special educational needs.

The partnership between the trust and local authorities aims to build positive relationships between vulnerable pupils and local services, as well as supporting staff with safeguarding and educating pupils on the role of the police in the community.

PCSO Harvey said: “I am really looking forward to this new role and the challenges ahead.

“I regard it as a great privilege to be working with the young people at The Raedwald Trust and making a positive and productive difference to their lives while they are at the Academy.”

The Raedwald Trust provides alternative education to children and young people, both primary and secondary school age, across eight sites in Ipswich and one site in Bury St Edmunds.

Angela Ransby, CEO of The Raedwald Trust, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Stacey as a dedicated PCSO for The Raedwald Trust.

“She will be a great asset to our teams across the Trust and will work with us in delivering a safe and effective learning environment for pupils, as well as educating pupils on the positive role of the police and the law.”

Sergeant Matt Paisley will be supervising the PCSO as part of Suffolk Police’s Neighbourhood and Partnership Team.

He said: “The addition of Stacey as a PCSO provides a welcome addition to our ongoing engagement work with schools, and young people across the county.

“It is important for the Constabulary to work with partners to ensure that we support the education of children and young people and play our part in equipping them with the knowledge and understanding they need in today’s society.

“We understand the challenges that exist across the wider spectrum of education, and Stacey’s work with the Raedwald trust will help to address some of these.”