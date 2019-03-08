Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Full time PCSO to partner up with six schools across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 April 2019

From Left to right, Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, with CEO of the Raedwald Trust, Angela Ransby, PCSO Stacey Harvey and Superintendent Kerry Cutler at Suffolk Police Headquarters. Picture: THE RAEDWALD TRUST

From Left to right, Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, with CEO of the Raedwald Trust, Angela Ransby, PCSO Stacey Harvey and Superintendent Kerry Cutler at Suffolk Police Headquarters. Picture: THE RAEDWALD TRUST

Archant

A multi-academy trust which runs schools across Suffolk for pupils who need extra support has appointed a fully funded Police Community Support Officer to help pupils and staff.

The new PCSO, Stacey Harvey, will work across six academies to closely assist pupils with a wide range of complex needs including exclusion from mainstream school, behavioural issues, short and long-term illness, and special educational needs.

The partnership between the trust and local authorities aims to build positive relationships between vulnerable pupils and local services, as well as supporting staff with safeguarding and educating pupils on the role of the police in the community.

PCSO Harvey said: “I am really looking forward to this new role and the challenges ahead.

“I regard it as a great privilege to be working with the young people at The Raedwald Trust and making a positive and productive difference to their lives while they are at the Academy.”

The Raedwald Trust provides alternative education to children and young people, both primary and secondary school age, across eight sites in Ipswich and one site in Bury St Edmunds.

Angela Ransby, CEO of The Raedwald Trust, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Stacey as a dedicated PCSO for The Raedwald Trust.

“She will be a great asset to our teams across the Trust and will work with us in delivering a safe and effective learning environment for pupils, as well as educating pupils on the positive role of the police and the law.”

Sergeant Matt Paisley will be supervising the PCSO as part of Suffolk Police’s Neighbourhood and Partnership Team.

He said: “The addition of Stacey as a PCSO provides a welcome addition to our ongoing engagement work with schools, and young people across the county.

“It is important for the Constabulary to work with partners to ensure that we support the education of children and young people and play our part in equipping them with the knowledge and understanding they need in today’s society.

“We understand the challenges that exist across the wider spectrum of education, and Stacey’s work with the Raedwald trust will help to address some of these.”

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sir Rod announces Portman Road support act

Rod Stewart will be performing at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich in June Picture: SEAN HANSFORD

Mother of stab murder victim Tavis backs stop and search

Tavis murder Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Audi stolen in Ipswich crashes into fuel tanker 150 miles away

An Audi stolen in Ipswich was chased by police more than 150 miles away into Derbyshire Picture: KRIS PAGE/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Emergency services attend two-car crash in Felixstowe Road

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town game at Bolton tomorrow again in doubt after ‘critical failure of IT system’

Ipswich Town are set to be backed by 1,300 fans at Bolton on Saturday - but the game is in doubt again due to a 'critical failure' of the IT system. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists