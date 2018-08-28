Burgundy paint can only mean one thing – Pret is on the way

Excitement has built around the opening of the shop Picture: KATY SANDALLS Archant

Eagle-eyed shoppers will have noticed that the former Grimwade’s store in Ipswich town centre is fast transforming, and Pret A Manger will soon be opening their first store in town.

The Pret a Manger colours have now been painted up Picture: KATY SANDALLS The Pret a Manger colours have now been painted up Picture: KATY SANDALLS

The new lunch stop is expected to open later this month and will offer the usual range of salads, sandwiches and other on-the-go options.

The doors will face the ‘Four Gateways’ art installation which is currently under development at the centre of the revamped Cornhill, allowing customers to make use of the new seating areas.

The Cornhill developments came about six years after the idea of revitalising the town centre was first suggested during a speech by retail giant Sir Stuart Rose during a visit to Ipswich.

He described the Cornhill area as “the most depressing place I have ever seen”.

Further developments to the town centre are expected in the wake of this multi-million pound upgrade.

Now the Cornhill is nearly complete we would like to hear your thoughts about the upcoming addition of Pret A Manger – are you a fan of the nationwide chain?