Trains towards London may be cancelled on first day of rail hikes

Trains from Ipswich to London could be cancelled this morning Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

Train services heading to London could be revised, delayed or even cancelled on the first day new inflated train fares were introduced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Due to a speed restriction over defective track at #SevenKings trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines. Services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice 10:00. GA — GA Regional (@ga_regional) January 2, 2019

Great Anglia says that trains heading from Ipswich, Chelmsford, Clacton, Colchester and Braintree towards London could be cancelled, with disruption on the service expected until 10am this morning.

This follows a statement on the firm’s social media, which said the lines should expect 15-minute delays due to a speed restriction over a defective track at Seven Kings station in Ilford, London.

Greater Anglia says that Network Rail is aware of the problem and is currently working to fix the problem.

This comes as campaigners ready themselves to protest against rising rail fares.

From today, fare hikes will see season ticket holders pay £208 more for annual travel between Ipswich and London.

Annual season ticket from Ipswich to London now cost £6,548.

Fares for other advance tickets are being frozen by the firm, which said the increases apply to government-regulated fares and come as costs rise with inflation.