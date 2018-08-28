Sunshine and Showers

Trains towards London may be cancelled on first day of rail hikes

PUBLISHED: 08:57 02 January 2019

Trains from Ipswich to London could be cancelled this morning Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Trains from Ipswich to London could be cancelled this morning Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Train services heading to London could be revised, delayed or even cancelled on the first day new inflated train fares were introduced.

Great Anglia says that trains heading from Ipswich, Chelmsford, Clacton, Colchester and Braintree towards London could be cancelled, with disruption on the service expected until 10am this morning.

This follows a statement on the firm’s social media, which said the lines should expect 15-minute delays due to a speed restriction over a defective track at Seven Kings station in Ilford, London.

Greater Anglia says that Network Rail is aware of the problem and is currently working to fix the problem.

This comes as campaigners ready themselves to protest against rising rail fares.

From today, fare hikes will see season ticket holders pay £208 more for annual travel between Ipswich and London.

Annual season ticket from Ipswich to London now cost £6,548.

Fares for other advance tickets are being frozen by the firm, which said the increases apply to government-regulated fares and come as costs rise with inflation.

