E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Borough Council in bid to build new homes on Ravenswood estate

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:04 05 August 2020

Ipswich Borough Council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Ipswich Borough Council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Archant

Council-owned Handford Homes wants to build 96 new homes, ranging from one-bedroomed flats to five-bedroomed houses, on land off Downham Boulevard behind the Ravenswood Primary School.

A graphic map of the proposed new homes at Ravenswood in Ipswich: Picture; IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMESA graphic map of the proposed new homes at Ravenswood in Ipswich: Picture; IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Of those new homes 67 will be added to the council’s housing stock for affordable rents, 19 will be rented out by Handford Lettings for market rents, and 10 will be offered for sale as starter homes – possibly to people in what are considered to be essential jobs.

A proposal to build 94 council homes on the site was rejected by the government in 2014 because it was seen to be in contravention of the local plan which said the area should be for mixed development – but officials are convinced the new bid will be acceptable.

MORE: Local residents feared council houses could upset the balance on Ravenswood in 2014



It is a similar ownership mix to that on the former Tooks Bakery site on Norwich Road on the other side of the town.

The council is launching a public consultation on the proposals today with a planning application expected to be submitted in the early autumn. It is hoped that this will be considered by borough planners before the end of the year – and if it is given the go-ahead a contract for the work could be advertised in the spring and work could start next summer.

The new homes at Ravenswood would be a mixture of houses, bungalows and flats. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMESThe new homes at Ravenswood would be a mixture of houses, bungalows and flats. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

People can have a say on the scheme by visiting the website here. The consultation is open until August 26.

The first homes could be occupied in early 2022 and the development would be completed by the winter of 2022/23.

The £20m development will include:

You may also want to watch:

27 one-bedroomed flats.

29 two-bedroomed flats.

Nine two-bedroomed houses.

24 three-bedroomed houses.

Two four-bedroomed houses.

Three five-bedoomed houses.

Two five-bedroomed bungalows.

Colin Kreidewolf, chair of Handford Homes, said “I’m proud to be able to reveal our proposals for this development today. Ipswich needs new housing and these designs are exciting and fit well with the surrounding homes – lots of thought has been given to a development that is sympathetic to its surroundings.

“We now really want to know what local people think so we can take their views into consideration as part of preparing our formal planning application.

“Our consultation process has been designed to ensure that as many local people as possible can take part – though we are of course unable to hold big public meetings or exhibitions because of the coronavirus restrictions.”

Conservative opposition councillors had supported residents who campaigned against the earlier proposal in 2014 – but are waiting to study the proposals before giving an opinion on the new scheme.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pubs and bars could face ‘immediate action’ if they break social distancing rules, council says

Ipswich Borough Council has responded after this picture was taken outside Sin Bar in Ipswich at the weekend Picture: HARRY GRIFFITHS

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pubs and bars could face ‘immediate action’ if they break social distancing rules, council says

Ipswich Borough Council has responded after this picture was taken outside Sin Bar in Ipswich at the weekend Picture: HARRY GRIFFITHS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Borough Council in bid to build new homes on Ravenswood estate

Ipswich Borough Council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Only four League One clubs are yet to sign a player this summer... Ipswich are one of them

Among the more eye-catching League One deals have been (clockwise, from top left) Jerry Yates, Frank Nouble, Zain Westbrooke and Aiden O'Brien. Photos: Blackpool FC/Plymouth FC/Bristol Rovers FC/Sunderland AFC

Gecko ready to start work on new home on the Ipswich Waterfront

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Suffolk plans own test-and-trace system – as figures reveal dozens of contacts are not followed up

Suffolk is set to start its own test and trace system Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Recruitment firm boss launches new business during lockdown

Milo Williams and Sam Goodwin of ChainBox Global Picture: CHAINBOX GLOBAL