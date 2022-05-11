News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Meet Bramble, the adorable reindeer calf born at Jimmy's Farm this week

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:25 AM May 11, 2022
Updated: 11:43 AM May 11, 2022
Bramble was born to mum Mistletoe this week at Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich

Bramble was born to mum Mistletoe this week at Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

An adorable new reindeer calf has been born at Jimmy's Farm this week and has been named Bramble.

The wildlife park, which is just outside of Ipswich in Wherstead, gained another member this week when mum Mistletoe gave birth to a daughter on Monday.

Bramble and Mistletoe at Jimmy's Farm in Wherstead this week

Bramble and Mistletoe at Jimmy's Farm in Wherstead this week - Credit: Jimmy' Farm

Stevie Sheppard, general manager at Jimmy's Farm, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Bramble into the world.

"She arrived earlier than expected but was the best surprise and Mum and calf are doing very well.”

Jimmy's Farm is also home to reindeers Dolph and Rowan and they can all be seen by visitors every day from 10am until 5pm at the wildlife park.

