New mini roundabout to tackle rat run drivers on key road into Ipswich

A new mini roundabout is set to be built at the junctions of Playford Road, The Street and Bent Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road heading in to Ipswich is set for a month of closures ahead of a new roundabout being built to tackle nuisance drivers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk county councillor Robert Whiting previously campaigned for footpaths to be added at the junction Picture: SU ANDERSON Suffolk county councillor Robert Whiting previously campaigned for footpaths to be added at the junction Picture: SU ANDERSON

Work will begin to construct a new road layout in Playford Road – near to the Ipswich Town FC training ground – from October 5.

As well as constructing a new mini roundabout at the junction of The Street and Playford Road, the Suffolk Highways works will also include a new pedestrian island crossing near to the junction with Bent Lane, new road markings and improved drainage works near the former Falcon Inn pub.

The closures will apply for 24 hours each day.

MORE: Giant off-shore wind farm set to be extended

It is hoped the works will help to make the road safer, being well-known as a rat run and the scene of many accidents in recent years.

Robert Whiting, Conservative county councillor for Rushmere St Andrew and Kesgrave, has been campaigning for improvements to be made at the junction for a number of years.

Mr Whiting said: “The proposal has been discussed for years and all comes down to the excessive speeding along Playford Road.

“There has been a lot of concern among local people about the road being used as a rat run for many years and there have been numerous accidents. It is a road where police speed camera teams are out on a regular basis.

“I’m really keen to see a reduction in speed and for it to create a much safer junction.

“It will provide much more footway for pedestrians and space for people with pushchairs and hopefully, provide a much better quality of life for people living in the area.”

MORE: Pedestrian crossing to be built in Wherstead as part of 75 homes plans

Starting on Monday, October 5, phase one of the project will see Playford Road closed between The Street and Humber Doucy Lane until October 16. A diversion will be in place via Rushmere Street, Rushmere Road, Colchester Road and Woodbridge Road East. Motorists can also divert via Bent Lane and the A1214.

Phase two, also beginning on October 5, will see Bent Lane closed 20m from the junction with Playford Road.

A diversion will be in place via Playford Road and Woodbridge Road, while temporary traffic lights will be in place at the Bent Lane junction.

The third phase, will see the road closed between The Mills and Playford Corner (near to the junction with Dr Watsons Lane) from November 2 until November 6.

A diversion route will be in place via Playford Road, Doctor Watsons Lane, Woodbridge Road and Playford Road. A secondary diversion will also be available via Bent Lane.