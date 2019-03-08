First look at new Ipswich soft play opening on Monday!
PUBLISHED: 16:30 09 November 2019
Archant
A brand new soft play centre is opening inside Clip 'n Climb on Ransomes Europark next week - and mums and dads who take their children along will be able to get a free Paddy and Scott's coffee.
Aimed at toddlers and children who are a little bit small to take to the climbing walls at Clip 'n Climb, the new soft play is for children aged one to five.
The soft play area, is viewable from the Paddy and Scott's cafe meaning parents can relax as their little one's burn off some energy.
You may also want to watch:
Josh Davey, Director at Clip 'n Climp Ipswich said: "We are really excited to launch our new soft play on Monday. It is important to us that we provide a great experience for the whole family, including children who are not old enough to climb."
"The cost of entry will be £5 which will include an introductory offer of a free hot drink for the parent."
Read more: See inside Ipswich's HUGE new climbing centre - complete with Europe's highest dropslide