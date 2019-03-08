E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
First look at new Ipswich soft play opening on Monday!

PUBLISHED: 16:30 09 November 2019

The new soft play for children aged from one to five opens in Ipswich on Monday Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMB

Archant

A brand new soft play centre is opening inside Clip 'n Climb on Ransomes Europark next week - and mums and dads who take their children along will be able to get a free Paddy and Scott's coffee.

The Clip 'n Climb soft play is for younger children who are not quite old enough to try the climbing walls Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMBThe Clip 'n Climb soft play is for younger children who are not quite old enough to try the climbing walls Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMB

Aimed at toddlers and children who are a little bit small to take to the climbing walls at Clip 'n Climb, the new soft play is for children aged one to five.

The soft play area, is viewable from the Paddy and Scott's cafe meaning parents can relax as their little one's burn off some energy.

Josh Davey, Director at Clip 'n Climp Ipswich said: "We are really excited to launch our new soft play on Monday. It is important to us that we provide a great experience for the whole family, including children who are not old enough to climb."

Clip 'n Climb in Ipswich, complete with a Paddy and Scott's cafe, opened in July Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMBClip 'n Climb in Ipswich, complete with a Paddy and Scott's cafe, opened in July Picture: CLIP 'N CLIMB

"The cost of entry will be £5 which will include an introductory offer of a free hot drink for the parent."

Read more: See inside Ipswich's HUGE new climbing centre - complete with Europe's highest dropslide



