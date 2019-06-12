First glimpse at Ipswich school's new sports pavilion

The new pavilion at St Joseph''s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL Lindy Rodwell

A school in Ipswich is preparing to unveil a brand new sports pavilion to help boost students' physical activities as part of a wider investment plan.

The finishing touches being put to the new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL The finishing touches being put to the new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL

The new building at St Joseph's College, built by Mixbrow Construction, will help support games and sporting events at the independent school - with principal Danielle Clarke saying: "Sport is a massive part of St Joseph's and the pavilion will improve the experience for home teams and visitors alike."

She added that it has been designed as a "multi-functional space" that will also provide a venue for workshops, meetings, seminars and social events.

It is part of a wider multi-million investment being made at the Belstead Road school.

Mrs Clarke added: "The college has made impressive progress to-date in achieving its aim to be recognised for facilities which support high academic achievement.

The new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich is due to open on Friday. Picture LINDY RODWELL The new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich is due to open on Friday. Picture LINDY RODWELL

"I can foresee so many ways the pavilion will enhance the provision available at the school for our girls and boys and look forward to seeing it utilised to its full potential by our students and the wider St Joseph's community."

The building will be opened by Essex County Cricket captain Ryan ten Doeschate on Friday, June 14.

Phil Branton, director at Wincer Kievenaar - the architects which designed the building - said: "We have had a long-standing relationship with St Joseph's College where we have provided support to ensure its vision and drive become a reality.

Decorating at the new pavilion at St Joseph’'s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL Decorating at the new pavilion at St Joseph’'s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL

"Along the way, we have been involved in the construction of the new prep school and the floodlit astroturf sports pitches, as well as the new technology and sixth form centres."

St Joseph's College is a co-educational day and boarding school for children aged between three and 18 which was founded in 1937.

The school occupies a beautiful 60-acre site close to the centre of Ipswich and has in recent years seen substantial investment in new buildings and facilities.

It was recently rated as "excellent" overall in its recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report.