Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

First glimpse at Ipswich school's new sports pavilion

12 June, 2019 - 06:20
The new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL

The new pavilion at St Joseph''s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL

Lindy Rodwell

A school in Ipswich is preparing to unveil a brand new sports pavilion to help boost students' physical activities as part of a wider investment plan.

The finishing touches being put to the new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELLThe finishing touches being put to the new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL

The new building at St Joseph's College, built by Mixbrow Construction, will help support games and sporting events at the independent school - with principal Danielle Clarke saying: "Sport is a massive part of St Joseph's and the pavilion will improve the experience for home teams and visitors alike."

She added that it has been designed as a "multi-functional space" that will also provide a venue for workshops, meetings, seminars and social events.

It is part of a wider multi-million investment being made at the Belstead Road school.

Mrs Clarke added: "The college has made impressive progress to-date in achieving its aim to be recognised for facilities which support high academic achievement.

The new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich is due to open on Friday. Picture LINDY RODWELLThe new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich is due to open on Friday. Picture LINDY RODWELL

You may also want to watch:

"I can foresee so many ways the pavilion will enhance the provision available at the school for our girls and boys and look forward to seeing it utilised to its full potential by our students and the wider St Joseph's community."

The building will be opened by Essex County Cricket captain Ryan ten Doeschate on Friday, June 14.

Phil Branton, director at Wincer Kievenaar - the architects which designed the building - said: "We have had a long-standing relationship with St Joseph's College where we have provided support to ensure its vision and drive become a reality.

Decorating at the new pavilion at St Joseph’'s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELLDecorating at the new pavilion at St Joseph’'s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL

"Along the way, we have been involved in the construction of the new prep school and the floodlit astroturf sports pitches, as well as the new technology and sixth form centres."

St Joseph's College is a co-educational day and boarding school for children aged between three and 18 which was founded in 1937.

The school occupies a beautiful 60-acre site close to the centre of Ipswich and has in recent years seen substantial investment in new buildings and facilities.

It was recently rated as "excellent" overall in its recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report.

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘This has been more than just business’ - Why £30m Winerack project represents a new dawn for Ipswich

The first collection of apartments at Ipswich's Winerack have been completed. Photo: New Anglia LEP.

Ipswich Witches v Swindon Robins: Pieszczek missing again for Witches in Premiership clash

A Witches team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Swindon meeting last time at Foxhall. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

First glimpse at Ipswich school’s new sports pavilion

The new pavilion at St Joseph'’s College, Ipswich. Picture LINDY RODWELL

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

There will never be another Super Jim at Ipswich Town... but the hope must be for Judge to make a similar impact

Ipswich Town will be hoping Alan Judge has a similar impact to Jim Magilton. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists