Opinion

One of the stories I've been most excited by over the last two decades was when the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich bought the redundant St Nicholas Church in Ipswich and neighbouring office block to turn into a new community hub for the town.

The St Nicholas Centre, when it opened in 2005, was seen as a great addition to the town. There was a new medium-sized conference centre/concert venue with a great cafe in the town centre.

It was particularly convenient for office workers from Willis, Call Connection, and other businesses within the area - and it gave the diocese a presence in the town that it hadn't had before because Suffolk's cathedral is 30 miles away in Bury St Edmunds.

So when I heard that "for sale" signs had literally been erected at the St Nicholas Centre last week my heart sank rather - it felt a bit like an admission that the diocese was scaling back its presence in the town.

I understand the reasons behind the move. With more of its staff working partly from home it simply doesn't need all the office space that exists there.

And the cafe, which I visited several times when our offices were based at nearby Lower Brook Street, apparently closed sometime before lockdown restrictions were first imposed in 2020.

The Sanctuary cafe at the St Nicholas Centre was a great meeting place - but closed several years ago. - Credit: Simon Parker

But I can't help feeling that an organisation like the diocese should be looking to find new uses for a fantastic resource itself rather than just hanging up a "for sale" sign and waiting to see what happens.

Ipswich has been undergoing something of a religious revival over the last few years.

We've seen the Hope Church take over the former Odeon Cinema on Major's Corner and creating a great new facility there.

River Church in St Mary at the Quay near the Waterfront opened on the same day that Hope Church moved to its new home - and is also going from strength to strength.

River Church near the Waterfront is led by Matt and Amy Key and has gone from strength to strength since opening a year ago. - Credit: Paul Geater

That is part of the Church of England in Suffolk and as well as modern acts of worship also acts as a conference centre and has recently opened a coffee shop.

Their success is to be applauded, but I do find it disappointing that the diocese itself cannot find a use for its great St Nicholas Centre in the heart of the town.

Because churches, and church organisations, need to be able to connect with everyone - not just those who are either committed to their form of religion or who are in need of particular help.

You see this in our great cathedrals. Visiting these historic and awe-inspiring buildings has been an interest of mine for decades - and you soon realise how important they can be to both tourists and the local population.

A blunt fact of life is that great cathedrals usually have the best cafe you'll find in the area which provides a great meeting space for local people as well as visitors from afar.

They certainly know that at Bury St Edmunds Cathedral's Pilgrims Kitchen refectory!

Why couldn't that success have been repeated at The Sanctuary at The St Nicholas Centre? I know the number of office workers around there has fallen over the years - but such an attractive building should have been a beacon attracting visitors.

So what will happen next to it? There are limits to what you can do with a Medieval/Victorian church with a rich history that may, or may not, include being the Baptismal Place of Cardinal Thomas Wolsey.

Maybe it could be used as part of next year's celebrations to mark the 550th anniversary of Thomas Wolsey's birth - but the uncertainty over its ownership might make that difficult.

At present, the diocese is continuing to occupy and operate from its offices and the former church is still used for occasional events while it sees how much interest there is in the St Nicholas Centre.

I really hope something can happen to transform its fortunes, to really make it live again and fulfil its potential to once again be part of the town's life.

As I said last week, Ipswich is a town with serious problems at the moment. If the diocese wants to help in the effort to make it a better place to live and visit, finding new uses for the St Nicholas Centre would be a great start.







