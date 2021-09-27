New vicar wants St Mary le Tower to be home for Ipswich

Published: 10:59 AM September 27, 2021

The Reverend Tom Mumford was ordained in 2019, having previously worked in the legal profession. - Credit: Photo: Philip JC King

St Mary le Tower has a new parish priest - and although he's a Newcastle United fan at heart, he's excited to cheer on the Blues.

The Reverend Tom Mumford, 31, has been appointed to St Mary le Tower following the retirement of The Reverend Canon Charles Jenkin.

Tom, who has most recently been a parish priest in Sudbury, will begin his new role on October 4, following a licensing service led by the Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich.

He said: "I am so excited to be the next parish priest for Ipswich's town and civic church.

"St Mary le Tower is situated in the heart of the town and has an important place in Ipswich's history, being the place where its ancient charter was first read.

"The Tower's place in the history and location at the heart of Ipswich gifts it such potential to be a centre for mission, a beacon of Christian hope and a community of prayer, love and service."

Tom was ordained in 2019, having previously worked in the legal profession.

He was in his early 20s when he became a Christian at York Minster and decided he'd like to join the priesthood.

He was born in Sussex and has also lived in Lincolnshire, York, London and Cambridge.

And although he's a Newcastle United supporter, Tom has kept an eye on Ipswich Town because of the connection with Sir Bobby Robson; he's looking forward to cheering the Blues on at Portman Road.

Talking of his hopes for the future, Tom said: "I want the Tower to be known by Ipswich as its church - and its home.

"I want it to be a church that people come to Ipswich to visit and a church that those who live here feel proud of."

"I hope it will be a place where people are able to come and find peace and stillness in a busy world. And a place that people will be able to experience the warmth and love of God in prayer."