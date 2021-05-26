Published: 4:00 PM May 26, 2021

The New Wolsey reopens this weekend with The Snow Queen and is also launching a new podcast called 'Theatre Unwrapped'. - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

The New Wolsey is inviting theatre-lovers to go behind the scenes with the launch of a new podcast called ‘Theatre Unwrapped’.

The Ipswich venue - which is reopening its doors again from this weekend with its ‘re-sprung’ rock’n’roll panto The Snow Queen - wants the podcast to celebrate the world of theatre.

The theatre’s Sue Lawther-Brown welcomes listeners into ‘dressing room three’ to meet all sorts of guests to discuss and explore in an informative and yet lighthearted fashion the many ways that theatre is not only part of all our lives but is also part of the social history of the country.

The first three episodes have been posted this week and feature such diverse subjects as the mysterious medic ‘Doctor Theatre’, how exactly do you go about reopening a closed theatre, and Sue gets to grips with Polari – the secret language of theatre and actors.

Sue said: “We want the podcast to be entertaining and be of interest to a wide range of theatre-loving audiences. We won’t be talking about just the New Wolsey but a whole array of different topics – subjects which remind us what a wonderfully diverse world, theatre inhabits.”

You can listen to the New Wolsey’s podcast ‘Theatre Unwrapped’ on the New Wolsey website.