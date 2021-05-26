News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

New Wolsey launches podcast to celebrate the world of theatre

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 4:00 PM May 26, 2021   
The New Wolsey reopens this weekend with The Snow Queen and is also launching a new podcast called 'Theatre Unwrapped'.

The New Wolsey reopens this weekend with The Snow Queen and is also launching a new podcast called 'Theatre Unwrapped'. - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

The New Wolsey is inviting theatre-lovers to go behind the scenes with the launch of a new podcast called ‘Theatre Unwrapped’.

The Ipswich venue - which is reopening its doors again from this weekend with its ‘re-sprung’ rock’n’roll panto The Snow Queen - wants the podcast to celebrate the world of theatre.

The theatre’s Sue Lawther-Brown welcomes listeners into ‘dressing room three’ to meet all sorts of guests to discuss and explore in an informative and yet lighthearted fashion the many ways that theatre is not only part of all our lives but is also part of the social history of the country.

The first three episodes have been posted this week and feature such diverse subjects as the mysterious medic ‘Doctor Theatre’, how exactly do you go about reopening a closed theatre, and Sue gets to grips with Polari – the secret language of theatre and actors.

Sue said: “We want the podcast to be entertaining and be of interest to a wide range of theatre-loving audiences. We won’t be talking about just the New Wolsey but a whole array of different topics – subjects which remind us what a wonderfully diverse world, theatre inhabits.”

You can listen to the New Wolsey’s podcast ‘Theatre Unwrapped’ on the New Wolsey website.

You may also want to watch:

Podcast
Theatre
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sean Palmer, Sebastian Smith and Becki West-Davidson

Video

Three people jailed for life for the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley

Jane Hunt

person
Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Sean Palmer, Sebastian Smith and Becki West-Davidson

Three people convicted of murdering Ipswich man Joe Pooley to be sentenced

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
A lorry has got stuck under the bridge in Ship Lane, Bramford. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Greater Anglia | Video

Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus