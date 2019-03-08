E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drama at the theatre as man collapses during final performance

PUBLISHED: 14:15 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 13 October 2019

Ipswich's New Wolsey Young Company were performing The Laramie Project during the incident Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Ipswich's New Wolsey Young Company were performing The Laramie Project during the incident Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

www.mikekwasniak.co.uk

It was a dramatic curtain call at the New Wolsey Studio's final ever performance after a man was taken ill during a production.

The young cast, aged between 17 and 21, had been performing a production of The Laramie Project at the sudio in St George's Street, when the man in the audience was taken ill.

Theatre-goers believed the man had suffered a heart attack after collapsing by his seat. Thankfully, it is understood the man was instead experiencing dizziness.

Determined for the show to go on, the actors set up seats in the nearby rehearsal studio and continued to perform in what director Rob Salmon said was a "fantastic" show of professionalism.

After the man had been taken to hospital for check-ups, the New Wolsey Young Company returned to the main stage to complete their fianl performance at the studio as planned.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Salmon said: "They are a very mature, talented and professional group of young people.

"This was our last performance after 12 years at the St George's Street studio, the final performance of The Laramie Project - and also the anniversary of the death of Matthew Shepard, which is told in the play.

"The man later asked if he could stay and watch the end of the play as he was enjoying it so much. It certainly made for a very emotionally charged evening."

Guests were later handed free drinks during a break in performance, giving the cast a well-deserved opportunity to refresh.

Theatre-goer David Woods, who witnessed the incident, said: "The performance was absolutely superb. The youngsters play multiple characters and adopt different American accents, but not once did it jar and despite the difficulties of the night they did not stutter once.

"I have been going to the theatre now for four decades and I can honestly say this performance is in my top 10 favourites of all that time."

The show follows the death of 21-year-old gay man Matthew Shepard from Laramie, Wyoming in 1988. His death brought the horror of homophobic hate crime to headlines across the world.

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Argos to relocate Ipswich store

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nursing home where resident ‘tried to clean teeth with razor’ in special measures

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Families evicted from their holiday park homes

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has issued eviction notices to some residents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Argos to relocate Ipswich store

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nursing home where resident ‘tried to clean teeth with razor’ in special measures

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Tragic situation’ - children as young as 12 arrested over drug supply

More than 40 children have been arrested in Suffolk on suspicion of drug dealing offences this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It freaked us out’ says mum stuck in Japan following typhoon and earthquake drama

L to R: Ollie Sellers, Toby Sellers, Rory Sellers and Harvey Sellers in Japan supporting England at the rugby world cup 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Drama at the theatre as man collapses during final performance

Ipswich's New Wolsey Young Company were performing The Laramie Project during the incident Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Boardley makes winning start as Felixstowe boss in Trophy clash with Coggeshall

Miles Powell fires home the winning penalty for Felixstowe & Walton in their Velocity Trophy win over Coggeshall. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

Suffolk entrepreneur and brave war veteran Harry Erben dies at 98

Sasha Erben and his father. Harry founded H. Erben in 1951. A family friend says Harry Erben was a man of style and generosity; a superb entrepreneur and businessman  widely read and entertaining Picture: H. Erben Limited
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists