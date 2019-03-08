E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New Wolsey Theatre's Sarah Holmes receives honorary doctorate

PUBLISHED: 22:40 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:40 14 October 2019

Sarah Holmes has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Suffolk Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

One of the most prominent names in Suffolk theatre has been awarded an honorary doctorate.

Sarah Holmes, chief executive of the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, received her honour last night as part of the graduation ceremonies at the University of Suffolk.

Ms Holmes, who is originally from New Zealand, has been in her role for the past 19 years and was recognised for her contribution to the arts.

"I have three sisters and  they all received university degrees. I was the rebel of the family who didn't do 'proper' education so it is really quite funny to be here today getting this honorary degree," said Ms Holmes.

"I think this is such an exciting moment for the students graduating this evening, they are just beginning the next stage of their lives."

Ms Holmes is one of seven individuals to receive honorary awards this week with other recipients to include singer Nik Kershaw and West End star Kerry Ellis.

