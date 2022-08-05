Meet the cast of this year's Rock ‘n’ Roll pantomime
- Credit: New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich / Archant
The cast and creative team transforming the New Wolsey Theatre into a circus for this year's Rock 'n' Roll panto has been revealed.
This year's production is Goldilocks and the Three Bears.
The show will run from November 24, 2022 until January 28, 2023, and will be live-streamed simultaneously from December 15, 2022, to January 2, 2023.
The annual Rock ‘n’ Roll panto, written and directed by Peter Rowe, will be packed with over twenty classic songs played live by a multi-talented company of actor-musicians.
The theatre offers its audience audio description, British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation, captioning, relaxed/dementia-friendly and live-streamed performance options, as well as pre-show touch tours during the run.
The New Wolsey Theatre’s 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, won the 2022 Pantomime Award for Best Pantomime for their live-streamed performances.
The cast of Goldilocks and the Three Bears includes, Hannah Baker as Fleece’em, Richard Costello as Wilberforce T. Whippum, Will Hamilton will debut as Flog’em, Adam Langstaff will perform as Papa Bear, Jared Leathwood as Tommy Topper and Natasha Lewis will play Fairy Aurora.
Elizabeth Rowe will appear as Baby Bear, Tasha Shanade as Mama Bear, Steve Simmonds will play Dame Belinda Big Top, Luke Thornton will perform as Bobo, the clown and Lucy Wells will play the Goldilocks.
Peter Rowe from the creative team will be joined by casting director Debbie O’Brien, musical supervisor Ben Goddard, set & costume designer Cleo Pettitt, lightning designer Richard G. Jones, sound designer James Cook and choreographer Sundeep Saini.
The New Wolsey Theatre’s award-winning technical team will oversee both the in-person and digital panto offerings.
The theatre aims to create, develop and produce a vital and dynamic programme of performances and other live shows and projects, for all the people of Suffolk and surrounding areas.
Tickets for Goldilocks and the Three Bears are on sale at www.wolseytheatre.co.uk.