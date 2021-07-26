Deadline closing on Ipswich outdoor gameshow where everyone wins

Published: 11:30 AM July 26, 2021

New Wolsey Theatre is hosting surreal outdoor gameshow Pagan Pandemonium in Ipswich.

Two teams will go head-to-head in the show which will feature a live band, techno Morris dancing, a wrestling straw bear and a singing standing stone.

Everyone who competes will win with runners-up getting four free tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk and a first prize of dinner for four at one of Suffolk’s premiere restaurants plus four VIP tickets to the Rock ‘n’ Roll panto.

Sarah Holmes, CEO of The New Wolsey Theatre, said: "We are extremely proud of what we’ve achieved in transforming the outdoor space in front of the New Wolsey Theatre.

"Thanks to our funding partners and supporters, we’ve been able to create a unique performance space into which we’ll be welcoming artists and audiences for the very first time this weekend. Our summer programme is accessible, family friendly, diverse and full of extraordinary artists: everything the New Wolsey Theatre stands for.

"We hope local people will come along to see what we’ve done with the place and have a great time seeing live performance again!"

Competitors must be 12+ and available on August 8 between 2pm and 4.30pm, game one, or between 6:00pm and 8:30pm, game 2.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Monday, July 26.

To apply see here.

For more information about the ‘Swich ON Summer programme or to attend Pagan Pandemonium see: wolseytheatre.co.uk.