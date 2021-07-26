News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Deadline closing on Ipswich outdoor gameshow where everyone wins

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM July 26, 2021   
Pagan Pandemonium is looking for contestants in Ipswich.

Pagan Pandemonium is looking for contestants in Ipswich. - Credit: New Wolsey Theatre

New Wolsey Theatre is hosting surreal outdoor gameshow Pagan Pandemonium in Ipswich.

Two teams will go head-to-head in the show which will feature a live band, techno Morris dancing, a wrestling straw bear and a singing standing stone.

There will be a magical standing stone as part of Pagan Pandemonium

There will be a magical standing stone as part of Pagan Pandemonium - Credit: New Wolsey Theatre

Everyone who competes will win with runners-up getting four free tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk and a first prize of dinner for four at one of Suffolk’s premiere restaurants plus four VIP tickets to the Rock ‘n’ Roll panto. 

Sarah Holmes, CEO of The New Wolsey Theatre, said: "We are extremely proud of what we’ve achieved in transforming the outdoor space in front of the New Wolsey Theatre.

"Thanks to our funding partners and supporters, we’ve been able to create a unique performance space into which we’ll be welcoming artists and audiences for the very first time this weekend. Our summer programme is accessible, family friendly, diverse and full of extraordinary artists: everything the New Wolsey Theatre stands for.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope local people will come along to see what we’ve done with the place and have a great time seeing live performance again!"

There will also be a live band during the gameshow at New Wolsey Theatre

There will also be a live band during the gameshow at New Wolsey Theatre - Credit: New Wolsey Theatre

Competitors must be 12+ and available on August 8 between 2pm and 4.30pm, game one, or between 6:00pm and 8:30pm, game 2. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Car hits front of Ipswich convenience store
  2. 2 Look inside beautiful £1.2million home with a pool near Felixstowe
  3. 3 New home developments boost Ipswich's 'connected town' ambition
  1. 4 Mapped: Check the Covid rate in your Suffolk neighbourhood
  2. 5 Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk
  3. 6 35 pictures from Ipswich Town's friendly clash with Palace
  4. 7 Audi left wrecked after late-night crash in Ipswich
  5. 8 Christmas in July! Ipswich friends host summer festive feast
  6. 9 Trains to and from London cancelled amid flooded railway
  7. 10 New special school planned for former BT site

The deadline for applications is midnight on Monday, July 26.

To apply see here.

For more information about the ‘Swich ON Summer programme or to attend Pagan Pandemonium see: wolseytheatre.co.uk.

Theatre
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The noise was heard coming from Stonelodge Park in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Did you hear the loud 'bang' coming from Ipswich park?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police are looking for a man after a woman has been verbally abused in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live

Woman 'alarmed and distressed' after verbal abuse in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Kesgrave bin lorry police cars

Bin lorry driver ran over colleague's leg in Kesgrave

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Handford Road CGI

Work to start on 150 new Ipswich council homes next year

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus