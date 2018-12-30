Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Advice for public to avoid becoming New Year arrest statistic

30 December, 2018 - 16:00
The attempted robbery took place in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The attempted robbery took place in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Extra police patrols will be out on one of the busiest nights of the year for assaults, drink-driving and alcohol-fuelled behaviour.

Suffolk police made 42 arrests during the 24-hour period between noon last New Year’s Eve and noon on New Year’s Day.

It followed 46 arrests the previous year and 42 during the same period of 2015/16 an average of one arrest every 33 minutes.

Over the last three years, a third of arrests (43 out of 130) were made in connection with assault, 15% for drink or drug-driving, 15% for drunk and disorderly or public order offences, and 11% for burglary, robbery and theft, with smaller numbers of arrests made for crimes including drug and weapons possession, criminal damage and breaching court orders.

Police have issued advice for staying safe and out of trouble on New Year’s Eve, when emergency calls to the force control room traditionally increase.

The constabulary received 40% more 999 calls in a 24-hour period between last New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

A spokesman said: “We do view New Year’s Eve as one of the busiest nights of the year, so we will have extra officers on patrol.

“Their first priority is to protect and reassure the public, and deal with offences proactively and positively.

“We also work proactively with partner agencies to ensure that all licensed premises throughout the county are managed safely and appropriately.

“We want everyone going out this New Year to have a safe and enjoyable night out.

“Too often, we deal with people who have had so much to drink that they are not aware of what is happening around them, which puts them in a vulnerable position. We’re therefore ask people to moderate their drinking, to look after themselves and each other, and to respect our officers and all those working hard to keep people safe this party season.

“If you do drink alcohol, the message remains the same – do not drink and drive plan your journey home, and the morning after if you have to travel early.”

Tips for a safe night out include drinking plenty of water, eating well before drinking, not drinking too much before the night begins, sticking with friends, arranging a meeting point and rendezvous times, pre-booking safe transport and not accepting lifts from strangers or unlicensed taxis.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman arrested after Ipswich house fire

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘smashed glass over victim’s head’ outside Ipswich pub

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Most Read

22 cosy Sussex pubs to visit this winter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Things to do in Sussex this weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

The ultimate Sussex walking guide

#includeImage($article, 225)

5 of the best pub walks in Sussex

#includeImage($article, 225)

Gruffalo creator Julia Donaldson on life in Steyning, helping others and inspiring a generation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police swoop on bus station over reports of ‘man with axe’

Several police cars were seen at the Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich at around 11.45am. Picture: DAN VINNICOMBE

SIL Senior Division round-up: Leaders Henley beaten by Cranes

Mo Fike gives Crane Sports the lead in their 2-0 win at SIL Senior leaders Henley Athletic. Picture: DARYL BUTCHER

Advice for public to avoid becoming New Year arrest statistic

The attempted robbery took place in Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Paul’s positivity bandwagon is losing passengers – it’s now or never

Ipswich Town players appeal to the referee after he awarded a penalty at Middlesbrough. Picture: Pagepix

Needham go sixth with good win at Hitchin

Needham skipper Gareth Heath gave the Marketmen the lead in their 2-1 win at Hitchin. Picture: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists