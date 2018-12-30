Advice for public to avoid becoming New Year arrest statistic

Extra police patrols will be out on one of the busiest nights of the year for assaults, drink-driving and alcohol-fuelled behaviour.

Suffolk police made 42 arrests during the 24-hour period between noon last New Year’s Eve and noon on New Year’s Day.

It followed 46 arrests the previous year and 42 during the same period of 2015/16 – an average of one arrest every 33 minutes.

Over the last three years, a third of arrests (43 out of 130) were made in connection with assault, 15% for drink or drug-driving, 15% for drunk and disorderly or public order offences, and 11% for burglary, robbery and theft, with smaller numbers of arrests made for crimes including drug and weapons possession, criminal damage and breaching court orders.

Police have issued advice for staying safe and out of trouble on New Year’s Eve, when emergency calls to the force control room traditionally increase.

The constabulary received 40% more 999 calls in a 24-hour period between last New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

A spokesman said: “We do view New Year’s Eve as one of the busiest nights of the year, so we will have extra officers on patrol.

“Their first priority is to protect and reassure the public, and deal with offences proactively and positively.

“We also work proactively with partner agencies to ensure that all licensed premises throughout the county are managed safely and appropriately.

“We want everyone going out this New Year to have a safe and enjoyable night out.

“Too often, we deal with people who have had so much to drink that they are not aware of what is happening around them, which puts them in a vulnerable position. We’re therefore ask people to moderate their drinking, to look after themselves and each other, and to respect our officers and all those working hard to keep people safe this party season.

“If you do drink alcohol, the message remains the same – do not drink and drive – plan your journey home, and the morning after if you have to travel early.”

Tips for a safe night out include drinking plenty of water, eating well before drinking, not drinking too much before the night begins, sticking with friends, arranging a meeting point and rendezvous times, pre-booking safe transport and not accepting lifts from strangers or unlicensed taxis.