Video

Former pub landlord and lady celebrate 60 years of happy marriage

Former Newbourne Fox owners Ann and Barry Hedges are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A Holbrook couple are celebrating 60 years of love and friendship on their diamond wedding anniversary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ipswich-born couple first crossed paths while at school Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Ipswich-born couple first crossed paths while at school Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ann and Barry Hedges, who previously ran the Newbourne Fox pub in the 1990s, may have put their feet up to enjoy some time at home – but that doesn’t mean their last 60 years haven’t been an adventure.

Ipswich-born Barry, 82, first caught the attention of Ann, 80, while at Westbourne High School, where the once elusive traveller would return to school after spending the summer months journeying with his family.

As fate would have it, a then teenage Barry would later move nearby to her family’s home after finishing school and their relationship blossomed.

Mrs Hedges said: “I remember seeing him every time he came back to school in the winter and thinking ‘I wouldn’t mind a bit of that’!

Barry asked Ann to marry her after finishing his national service Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Barry asked Ann to marry her after finishing his national service Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“In those days, boys and girls met in the area where they lived – you didn’t have to go online somewhere for romance, it was just up the road.

“We had both agreed to go our separate ways when Barry started his national service, but when he came back we realised that we wanted to get married.”

The pair later had their daughter Karen and lived in a shared council house, before buying their own new-build in the Stoke Park area of Ipswich.

A move to Kesgrave soon came about while the pair owned the Newbourne Fox from 1991 to 1997, before settling down in Holbrook to enjoy a quieter life.

Mrs Hedges said: “It was an absolutely brilliant time, if we were younger then we would have done it for a lot longer.

“We have had such a lovely life with so many happy memories – we used to take the car across the channel and travel all around the continent, and we had so many lovely friends.”

When asked the secret to their happy marriage, Mrs Hedges said: “Appreciate each other’s personalities, don’t domineer and enjoy each other’s company. Always ensure you both agree on any decisions you make and share.”

The pair are celebrating their anniversary tomorrow with family and friends – having devised a timetable system to ensure they can share a Prosecco or two with loved ones.

“You’ve got to celebrate, haven’t you?” Mrs Hedges added. “It has been a real adventure.”