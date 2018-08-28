Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drink-drivers ‘risked own and other lives’ by taking the wheel on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 16:10 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 04 January 2019

The Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign took place throughout December Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign took place throughout December Picture: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008

Four men have been banned from driving after admitting taking the wheel while over the alcohol limit on Christmas Day.

First before Ipswich magistrates on Friday was Patrick Hills, 29, of London Road, Newmarket, whose speeding Range Rover Evoque was stopped in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue at 4.20am.

A breath test found 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath the limit being 35mcg.

Solicitor Helen Korfanty said Hills had intended to leave the car at a friend’s home but drove away after a dispute, thinking enough time had elapsed since drinking.

His speed was just 3mph over the limit, she added.

Hills, whose work had involved chauffeuring jockeys, received a 15-month ban and £600 fine.

Marius Gustaitis, of Beaufort Street, Ipswich, had 82mcg in his breath when stopped due to his manner of driving a BMW 530 in Stoke Park Drive at about 9.25pm.

The 33-year-old, previously banned for two years in April 2012, was hit with another 43-month disqualification and £600 fine.

Michael Kent, 40, of Canterbury Green, Bury St Edmunds, blew 104mcg after his Vauxhall Insignia was seen swerving in Mildenhall Road, Barton Mills, at 12.20am.

The UPS driver, whose solicitor, Jeremy Kendall, said had drunk three pints on an empty stomach earlier in the evening, was banned for 26 months and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Gary Dutton, 33, of Daisy Drive, Leiston, had 47mcg in his breath when pulled over on the A12 near Martlesham at about 7.55pm, after his Ford Focus was spotted overtaking vehicles on hatched road markings near Bredfield.

The transport manager for a recycling firm was banned for 14 months and fined £280.

Meanwhile, Pawel Zukowski, 32, of Constable Road, Felixstowe, accepted blowing 94mcg in Ascot Drive the same day, but will argue special reasons for avoiding a ban at the same court on April 3.

A spokesman for Suffolk police, which held its annual Christmas drink-driving campaign in December, said: “To get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or excess alcohol not only risks your life but also the lives of others. Unfortunately, it would seem that some motorists are still choosing to take a gamble on the roads, even on Christmas Day.

“Our plea to motorists is to not even consider taking the risk but to make alternative travel plans, as it could cost you much more than just your licence.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

St Albans reacts to the cancellation of Meraki Christmas Festival

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

WATCH: Is this short video proof of a big cat around St Albans?

Is this the St Albans Big Cat in Hall Place Gardens? Picture: Sara

Police called to antisocial behaviour in Harpenden on New Year’s Eve

Police were called to reports of young people behaving badly in Harpenden.

What is this animal? See clearer pictures of the supposed ‘St Albans big cat’ which could help decipher mystery

This animal was snapped in Grange Street, St Albans. Does it hold the key to the supposed Big Cat mystery?

St Albans Polar Bear Plunge smashes records for fundraising and attendance

Polar Bear Plunge 2019 by Jo Hailey

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Likelihood of Ipswich Orwell Bridge measures revealed

An aerodynamic study of the Orwell Bridge is taking place Picture: ARCHANT

‘Nine years is far too long’ – Lambert on Town’s FA Cup record ahead of Accrington trip

Ipswich Town players react to exiting the FA Cup to National League side Lincoln City in 2017. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Who else should the Blues sign, are Town doomed and will Lambert stay?

Ipswich Town Group Chat with Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren

Footbridge over rail line to be replaced

Maidstone Road in Felixstowe, near to where the footbridge is. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger at plans for 10,000 new homes, lorry park and garden neighbourhoods

Protestors from KATCAG (Kirton and Trimley Community Action Group) gathered outside East Suffolk House in Melton to protest against Suffolk Coastal's local plan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists