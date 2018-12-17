Nostalgia

On this day in... 1981

EADT Front Page 1981

A plea to the government by Suffolk County Council over spending on road maintenance was the main news for the EADT on December 17, 1981.

After a weekend of blizzards the council sent an urgent message to Environment Secretary Michael Heseltine, telling him a quarter of its winter roads budget had gone in just four days and pleaded: “Please can we spend more money without being punished?”

Hundreds of pedestrians had fallen on icy pavements and “an extraordinary” number of arm injures treated at Ipswich Hospital.

A picture illustrated one way to keep warm – juggling with fire at Woodbridge Youth Club. Another picture showed 90-year-old Ted Waldridge waving goodbye to the icy British weather as he left Sherrington Road old people’s home, Ipswich, to move to Australia to live with his daughter.

Other local news

A team of workers was trying to salvage a Felixstowe Edwardian landmark – an octagonal gazebo near Cobbold Point – that had collapsed in a storm. The large house, along with its wooden viewing shelter on the cliff edge, had recently passed into ownership of Felixstowe College.

A Felixstowe woman took a petition to the prime minister to protest about drainage charges. Newsagent Mrs Dot Paddick was one of 79 residents to have distress warrants issued against them for not paying a bill. She said the letter to Margaret Thatcher highlighted what it was like for people who had been flooded but expected to pay the rate levy.

A controversial anti-Common Market satire filmed and produced in Suffolk was to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Carry on Britannia, by Anglia Film Repertory, had a cast of more than 100 from amateur drama groups in Sudbury, Clare and Cavendish. Director Stuart Rumens said the film was “brutally anti-Europe”.

An emergency meeting saved Clare branch of the Women’s Institute from closure. Fears the 62-year-old, 32-member section would fold ended when all eight vacant committee posts were filled.

A special strong beer was presented by brewers Greene King to Bury St Edmunds rugby club to celebrate a new clubhouse. Five thousand bottles of Clubhouse Ale 1981 were produced with a label featuring two rugby players and a wolf. The club still needed to raise another £40,000 to repay loans for the new building.

Suffolk dentists called for an end to sugar-based children’s medicines. They also urged a reduction in sugar consumption in snacks and more research into finding a sugar substitute.

Entertainment

Films at cinemas included Superman II (Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman), The Fog (Jamie Lee Curtis) and An American Werewolf in London (David Naughton, Jenny Agutter).

On stage, The Ghost Train was at Ipswich Wolsey, Dick Whittington at Colchester Mercury and Gary Glitter’s Christmas Show was at the Gaumont followed by Gillan (by public demand).

On TV, BBC1 had Top of the Pops, Blankety Blank (Terry Wogan), Tenko and Question Time (Robin Day). Benson was on Anglia followed by High Noon Part II (TV Movie), TV Eye, Darts, The Medicine Men (Hypnotism) and Hagen. BBC2 featured Living on the Land, Russell Harty, Mash, Forty Minutes and The Old Grey Whistle Test.

Looking for a house?

OLD NEWTON (close Stowmarket) – spacious and attractive beamed cottage; five bedrooms, bathroom, cloakrooms, two lovely reception rooms, breakfast room, large fitted kitchen, attractive gardens, large barn forming double garage: £45,000.

Or a job?

Vacancies included:

Confidential secretary (male/female) to chief executive. Senior position due to maternity leave and, initially, of a temporary nature. A very high standard of shorthand and typing required together with ability to attend board meetings to take minutes. A good telephone manner will be looked for as will a mature, pleasant and calm personality. Ability to work on own initiative and at times under pressure are essential. Salary £5,000-£6,000, plus luncheon vouchers. Ipswich Port Authority, Old Custom House.

EADT Brew headline 1981 EADT Brew headline 1981

Sales-marketing assistant – applications invited from people with sales office experience within tourist/hotel environment. Successful candidate will possess: good typing speed, ability to communicate at all levels, ability to work on own initiative, ability to plan marketing strategies and to prepare and augment promotional material. Salary £6,000. Eurosports Village, Shotley Gate.

Welcome to the world

ALDERTON – On December 10, 1981, to Sheila (nee Calvesbert) and Bryan, God’s precious gift of a son, David Stuart Charles, a dear little brother for Robert. Special thanks to theatre and Orwell staff.