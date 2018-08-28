Elmer Sheeran? Meet the Elmers that will be on display next year

Elmer Armstrong the astronaut elephant Picture: ADRIAN RAWLINSON Archant

Businesses across Suffolk have today been discovering what their giant Elmer statue will look like when Elmer’s Big Parade - Suffolk goes live next summer.

Businesess gathered to look and pick their favourite Elmer designs Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE Businesess gathered to look and pick their favourite Elmer designs Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Sponsors attended a match making event hosted by John Grose Ford in Ipswich on Tuesday night and put in bids for their preferred designs.

And the team from organisers St Elizabeth’s Hospice have been confirming which designs have been allocated to which sponsors.

There will be 50 hand-painted Elmer’s on display throughout Ipswich as part of the parade, which celebrates the dual 30th birthday of St Elizabeth’s Hospice and the patchwork elephant.

Norman Lloyd, parade campaign manager, said: “Although the team at the hospice have seen the designs before, this was the first time that any of the sponsors had seen any of them, and believe me narrowing it down to just three favourites was no easy task!”

The Imagination Can Take You Anywhere Elmer on Aldeburgh beach Picture: ADRIAN RAWLINSON The Imagination Can Take You Anywhere Elmer on Aldeburgh beach Picture: ADRIAN RAWLINSON

The parade will launch in June 2019, the Elmers will then be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the St Elizabeth Hospice.